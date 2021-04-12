PRIME MINISTER

MESSAGE FROM THE PRIME MINISTER

SINHALA AND TAMIL NEW YEAR 2021

I’m delighted to send my warm greetings to all who celebrate Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

At the advent of a new year, traditions may differ, but the hope of a peaceful and prosperous

future is shared among faiths and cultures.

The symbols and customs of New Year are rich with meaning and life-affirming in their energy and joy.

During Sinhala and Tamil New Year, as you express your faith, you celebrate the shared bonds of family, friends and community.

Australia is the most successful and cohesive multicultural country on earth. Our annual

calendar is enlivened by celebrations of culture and community from around the world that

draw individuals and families together.

This is the strength that has enabled us to face the challenges and tragedies of the past

12 months. This, too, is the courage that will sustain us into the future.

I know that your celebrations were curtailed in 2020 and, in 2021, COVID-19 will continue to

shape our gatherings. I am so grateful for your courage and commitment to ensuring the safety of your families and community, then and now.

With a safe and effective vaccine at hand, I have every confidence that we will return to our

full-hearted celebrations when we prevail over this great challenge.

This year we all carry with us a new awareness of our shared human vulnerability and

interdependence. As we were separated from each other, we saw with new eyes the strength

we draw from one another. There lies our common hope.

May that hope bring you special joy at New Year.