Mike Johnson & Rhonda Vincent : The Steel Guitar Forum – by Des Kelly

Source:Steel Guitar forum

The author of this piece, Rhonda Vincent, herself, a great Country singer, pays tribute to the guy I reckon to be THE BEST Pedal Steel Guitarist that I’ve been lucky enough to see, on this beautiful instrument (also referred to, as the “Cryin-Steel”). I recently featured Helen Cornelius singing the number made famous by Linda Ronstadt, namely “Blue Bayou”, and this is certainly worth watching again (& again)

just to see Mike Johnson play in the musical interlude. A truly stunning music-injection that makes me regret that the Steel Guitar, being far too expensive for me to afford during my hey-day in Ceylon, was the only “Guitar I was unable to learn. I honestly feel, that without the “Steel”, any Country Band would be missing it’s best instrument. To prove this, beyond any doubt, let us listen again to Helen Cornelius singing Blue Bayou, simply to hear & applaud Mike Johnson & his Steel Guitar.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.