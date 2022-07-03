Miss Sri Lanka 2021 Sade Greenwood is CJS first Youth Ambassador

CJS celebrates next chapter of centenary with Sade & “Sri Lanka – the Sapphire Island”

Sade drives her environmental activism into the CJS elephant conservation project

June 22nd 2022: Adding to the glitz and glamour of its legacy of 100 years showcasing the finest Sri Lankan gems and jewellery, Colombo Jewellery Stores steps into its dazzling next chapter with its first youth ambassador collaborating on its newest collection, ‘Sri Lanka – the Sapphire Island’.

Miss Sri Lanka for Miss World 2021 Sade Greenwood embodies what CJS envisions for its future – young and energetic with a daring sense of style. The collection is symbolic not just of Sade’s personality, but the beauty of the country she comes from, Sri Lanka. “The sapphire exemplifies Sri Lanka, being one of the oldest sources of rare blue sapphires in the world,” explains CEO of CJS Akram Cassim. “It was blue sapphires from the alluvial gem mines of Sri Lanka that have travelled across the globe, adorning some of the world’s most recognised historical figures. However, sapphires are timeless and Sade epitomizes that timelessness, making her the perfect muse for our youthful new collection featuring the spectacular blue sapphire.”

Working passionately to uplift society and environmental conservation, Sade echoes the CJS brand ethos of 360 degree sustainability, adding lustre to this collection of artisanal pieces, stunning in their beauty and unique in their design.

“I’m extremely honoured to be named Youth Ambassador for CJS and join CJS to celebrate the brand’s centenary,” says Sade. “The brand’s strong ethos of working for the betterment of the environment and our communities is one that resonates deeply with me. As the Youth Ambassador, I hope to inspire the next generation of youth to dream big and actively support meaningful causes they are passionate about. I believe many exciting projects will unfold in the coming months and I am thrilled to be involved.”

Cassim who is looking forward to a new decade of collaborating with the vibrant Youth Ambassador says, “Sade is ideal to showcase CJS to Gen Y and Gen Z, while creating a new appreciation of the stunning natural beauty our country has. Sri Lanka – The Sapphire Island will resonate with young generations and being an environmentalist herself, will turn the spotlight on our efforts to promote and conserve the amazing biodiversity Sri Lanka has been blessed with.”

Cassim adds that Sade will be at the forefront of the elephant conservation project which CJS actively supports through the Sri Lanka Wildlife Conservation Society (SLWCS) and the Wildlife and Nature Protection Society (WNPS).