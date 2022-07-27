Moments from the George Beven retrospective exhibition- BY DILSHAN BOANGE

Guests at the gallery viewing the works of Beven

Source:Sundayobserver

On April 24 and 25 this year, the J. D. A Perera Gallery of the University of Visual and Performing Arts was the host venue to an exhibition of paintings and sketches by one of Sri Lanka’s most senior and internationally known painters, George Beven.

The opening of the event which was on April 24 was attended by the artist George Beven himself now domiciled in England and saw the participation of several notable personalities from the arts and letters scene. Featured in this pictorial are some moments of that event captured by photographer Malaka Pathmalal.