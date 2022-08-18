More weekend luxury trains to destinations planned – Minister- by Nuwan Kodikara

Source:Dailynews

Mass Media, Transport and Highways Minister Dr. Bandula Gunawardana said weekend luxury special trains for local and foreign visitors visiting tourist hot spots including Kataragama, Kandy and Anuradhapura during weekends will be started. The Minister said that the support of the private sector and the Ceylon Transport Board will also be sought for the programme.

The minister mentioned this at the Cabinet decision announcement press conference held at the Government Information Department yesterday (16).

He said that discussions will be held in the future to get the contribution of the private sector to establish restaurants and sanitary facilities for tourists in the luxury train network connecting locations.

He said the newly launched train to Badulla has seen a strong demand from tourists and seats are already booked for the next several weeks.

“If more trains are used, there is a question about engines and train sets. Due to the high cost of private transportation, the Railways Department has been informed to create a special tourist train programme during the weekend,” he added.

The minister said he hopes to arrange a special train from Colombo to Beliatta for Kataragama pilgrims during the weekend.He said a combined service from Beliatta to Kataragama by private and SLTB buses will be arranged which will also facilitate visitors to come back on the next day to Beliatta by the same buses and return to Colombo by train.

He said plans were afoot to provide public transport facilities by using trains and buses for those on pilgrimage to Anuradhapura.

Discussions are underway to deploy a special weekend tourist train to the city, he added.