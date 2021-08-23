Most Venerable Ajahn Brahmavamso turns 70-by Nan

Source:Island

I write this Poya Sunday on an outstanding personality in Buddhist robes – Most Ven Ajahn Brahmavamso. There have been celebrations on his birthday, mostly in Australia. I need not justify my choice of subject but feel compelled to do so since at least half my readers are non-Buddhist.

The Sangha

The Theravada Sangha has come down direct from the lineage started by the Buddha two months after attaining Buddhahood. The first ordained was Kondanna – one of the five ascetics Siddhartha Gautama meditated with, until he left them; eased torturing and starving; and realized the truth of samsaric existence. He journeyed to Benaris from Gaya and ‘set the wheel of Buddhism turning’ with his first sermon to the five ascetics when Kondanna attained arahantship. Thus Ajahn Brahmavamso is of that lineage observing 227 vinaya rules and also preaching the Dhamma. Arahants are indentified by the Buddha in the Rathana Sutta as:

“Those well engaged with a firm heart

Freed from passion, in the dispensation of Gotama,

They have reached the goals having plunged into immortality,

Having received free they enjoy peace.”

Significance of Nikini Poya

Nikini Poya is remembered for three important events: the first being the holding of the First Council three months after the Parinibbana of the Buddha when 500 Arahants gathered at the Sattapanni caves in Rajagaha under the Chairmanship of Arahant Kassapa Maha Thera. The teachings of the Buddha over a period of 45 years were codified at this seven month Council.

The second and connected commemoration on this poya is that of Ven Ananda gaining Arahantship on the night before the Council, making his participation in the Council eligible. His delayed arahantship was due to spending his days as friend and attendant to the Buddha. He had best memorized the Dhamma being always present when the Buddha preached. However, he was to be debarred from the Council though recognized as the repository of the Dhamma, but becoming an arahant the night before, he gained attendance.

The third significance of Nikini is the decision taken by the Buddha that Bhikkhus observe the Rains Retreat; i.e. three months of not sojourning forth but taking time to renew vows and progress on the Path. According to the rules of the Vinaya the observance could commence in the month of Esala (July) and if for some reason a bhikkhu fails to do so, he has to observe from the Nikini full moon day (August). In Sinhala we call the two: Pera and Pasu Vas.

Thus it is seen that the three significances of today’s poya centre on the Sangha; of which Ven Brahmavamso is a leading light. We have others like Bhikkhu Bodhi and so very many Sri Lankan monks, both of the forest lineage and residing in temples preaching and practicing true Theravada Dhamma. Ven Talalle Chandakitti in a recent bana preaching on Pragna TV channel (112 on PEO TV) mentioned that one of the four conditions to be fulfilled to reach the first stage of the Path to Arahantship is association with ‘Kalyana Mittha’ or those who will lead one to the Path. The highest is the Buddha and he being dead, his Dhamma substitutes. Those who interpret the Dhamma and lead people on the correct path are also Kalyana Mittha. In this context too it is worth spending time thinking of, remembering and appreciating Most Ven Brahmavamso, whose 70th birthday is just passed.

Bio in brief

Peter Betts was born in London on August 7, 1951, to a working class family. He was in high school in Devon and then won a scholarship to study theoretical physics at Emmanuel College, University of Cambridge. After graduation he taught in a high school, but for just one year. He set off to Thailand and his lay life ended with his ordination in the Forest Tradition under Ajahn Cha. He meditated, trained and yes, suffered privations like eating any food offered him by the poor of the area – frogs and grasshoppers included – for nine years. Then Ajahn Cha observing his potential, sent him to Perth, Australia, in 1983 to help the few monks in a country awakening to Buddha’s Teaching.

The Bodhinyana Monastery was constructed in Serpentine, Western Australia, in the name of Ajahn Cha Bodhinyana, and Ven Brahm assumed responsibility as Abbot. This is just a fraction of Ven Brahm’s service to Buddhism. (The venerable monk abbreviates his name thus and points out it contains the first letters of all major religions). He is Spiritual Advisor to the Buddhist Societies of South and Western Australia; Buddhist Fellowship in Singapore; a Bhikkhuni Project in the UK and of course the Ajahn Brahm Society of Sri Lanka – guided by Ven Mettavihari of the Narada Dharmayathana, Colombo 7.

Controversial bold step taken by Ven Brahm

The fact of the ordination of women ten preceptors as bhikkhunis observing the 230 plus vows was opposed by tradition observing South and South Eastern Asian countries – Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand being foremost. The fact of a bhikkhuni of the continued lineage from the time of the Buddha not being available is the reason. But the more liberal minded and practical monks and laymen considered that the fourth foundation of Buddhism, namely bhikkhunis to complement bhikkhus, laymen and laywomen, was necessary. Ordination of women was carried out in California and Taiwan. Hence, after a thorough study of the Tipitaka and consulting Ven Bhikkhu Bodhi, Ven Brahm decided to ordain ten preceptors, as a fully ordained monk could perform the ordination assisted by another. The first was of Ajahn Vayama with three others in Perth. Ajahn Vayama lived many years in Sri Lanka, first with Ayya Khema and then with a Sinhala ten preceptor. She went to Amaravati in England but on a visit to Australia she was requested by Ajahn Brahm to build and head the Dhammasara Nuns’ Monastery in Gidgegannup. (I keep in close touch with Bhikkhuni Vayama).

Ven Brahm did have doubts about his stepping on controversial ground. He wrote:

“I thought too when I was a young monk in Thailand that the problem was a legal problem; that the Bhikkhuni order could not be revived. But having investigated and studied, I’ve found out that many of the obstacles weren’t there at all. Bhikku Bodhi – a respected Theravada scholar monk researched the Pali Vinaya …” and the result was Bhikkhuni ordination was made possible! However, he met strong censure from the monks of Thailand. But all women are indebted to him for the bold step he took to give women ten preceptors what they needed, and deserved: highest ordained status and the world, the Bhikkhuni Order.

Association with Sri Lanka

Ven Ajahn Brahm has visited, held meditation sessions, preached and guided retreats for monks several times in Sri Lanka, mostly under the auspices of the Ajahn Brahm Society and on invitation from it and Ven Mettavihari. I vividly recall July 15 of about eight years ago, where more than 6,000 gathered at the BMICH main and banquet halls, even verandahs, to be guided by Ven Brahm from 7.00 am to 5.30 pm. The Society catered with food, drinks and kindness. I wrote then in this column about the wonderful experience. Here is an excerpt:

“All halls were interconnected electronically so we saw and heard the Ven Monk walking around, smiling always, being mobbed for his autograph and being whisked away for tea and the noonday meal in a monkmobile! It was disconcerting seeing the misguided zeal that prompted people to push to the front to fall in obeisance before Ven Brahm, thus blocking his way, and I was told, once almost making him miss his step.” But never mind I said to myself, calmed. We were asked repeatedly to be happy, very happy and stay in joy. Yes, like Ven Brahm, who is always smiling because he is so happy and calm within himself.

Blessed are we to have such to listen to; maybe again after the pandemic is over. Blessed are we in this Island with so many of our own pious monks offering ‘Kalyana Mittha sevana’.