My last minute try tore the hearts out of the Royalists that day, says Naveen-by Indika Welagedara

Naveen Henakankanamge went on to captain S.Thomas’ College, Mount Lavinia 1st XV School rugby team as well as the Asian under 18 cup championship winning Sri Lanka team for the first time in the country’s rugby history.

Naveen represented the Sri Lanka national under 20 Sevens team and fifteen a side rugby team in the Junior Rugby Asiad. He also represented Sri Lanka national senior 7’s and 15’ a side with distinction. He represented club rugby teams CH and FC and Havelock Sports Club in the inter club rugby tournament.

At present he is domiciled in Australia. Incidentally he is the younger son of legendary Sri Lanka player H.K.Sisira of Navy fame.

Speaking exclusively to Daily News all the way from Australia Naveen said “My journey into the world of sports started because both my parents used to do sports in their schools and my father played rugby for his school Isipathana and he was the first one who wanted me to take upto sports. Also sports has always played a key role in my life”.

“ I have been guided and supported by my father. It is his guidance and mental support that I received, which made me come this far in rugby. Rugby is a fair, highly athletic, physical contact sport that tests your mental and physical limits”.

“It’s hard to be a rugby player, because my notion is that the criteria required to be an average rugby player and a great one is vastly different. If you were to become an average rugby player all you need are the skills, techniques and laws of rugby.

However, if you want to become a tough intelligent rugby player you need to look into all the micro-level aspects that affect the performance of a player apart from the qualities such as discipline and resilience. By this I mean, performing aerobic and anaerobic training, being consistent in developing rugby skills, consuming healthy food, plenty of hydration, avoiding tobacco and alcohol,getting a good night’s sleep, implementing injury preventive measures and performing recovery procedures to keep the body and mind in its best condition”.

“Throughout my entire life my priorities were family, education, mental and physical well-being”. “One of the most unforgettable incidents was when I scored the match winning try in the last minute by going through Royal winger Sabith Feroze, and full back Mahima Gamage who were completely foxed by my burst of speed at the Royal-Thomian rugby encounter for the Michael Gunaratne Trophy at Royal Sports Complex in the year 2016..

Hence that incident will always be in my memory throughout my life as one of the most unforgettable incidents to date because my last minute try tore the hearts out of the Royalists that day”.

” I spend my free time Travelling, watching movies and trying out new places to have food. My favourite holiday destination is Athens, Greece and my favourite movie is – Zack Snyder’s Justice League. “My favourite rugby player is Carlin Isles, the USA national team winger”. “My most embarrassing moment on the rugby field was during the tenure when I was representing Havelocks Sports Club, I tore my shorts during a match against Army Sports Club in 2018; which I will never forget”. “My greatest accomplishment was winning the Presidential award for rugby and being awarded Thomian Blues for being the only schoolboy rugby player to represent the Sri Lanka senior national rugby team. To date I really cherish that moment ”.

“I really don’t compare myself to anyone, but I look up to the preaching of the Buddha Dharma and follow those principles”.

“Well the best compliment I always get is when my better half says that I am the best thing in this world”.

“I learnt to conquer the negative thoughts in my mind, to look at the positive side of life and not to stumble when life gets tough, to appreciate little things, to adapt to any situation that is out of my control and last but not least to have hope and not give up. Actually this is what the Covid 19 pandemic has taught me”

“Yes of course I’m happy with what I have achieved so far as a young man”. “I want to be a chartered civil engineer when i grow up and like to describe myself as a kind hearted disciplined person in life” On a concluding note Naveen said “Being a decent human being, a good sportsman and a well-educated person is the kind of legacy that I always want to be remembered “.