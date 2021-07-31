National Chamber successfully concludes online B2B event with Turkey, signs MoU

Source:FT

The National Chamber of Commerce of Sri Lanka in association with the Adana Chamber of Industry and Adana Chamber of Commerce in Turkey organised a B2B online meeting session concluded successfully on 29 June which was initiated by Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Turkey M.R. Hassen and Ambassador of Turkey to Sri Lanka Demet Sekercioglu, with the participation of Adana Chamber of Industry Vice President Bülent Başer, Adana Chamber of Commerce President Atila Menevşe, National Chamber of Commerce of Sri Lanka President Nandika Buddhipala and a large gathering of Sri Lankan and Turkish companies.

The objective of this meeting was to create awareness and to explore trade opportunities for Sri Lankan exporters in the Turkish market.

Ambassador M.R. Hassen, during his opening remarks, welcomed and thanked three Chambers for showing keen interest in connecting with each other through signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and the business networking session. Further, he added the initiatives of this nature will provide platform to explore the available potentials.

Ambassador of Turkey to Sri Lanka Demet Sekercioglu also addressed the gathering and stated there are immense opportunities in trade and investments between Sri Lanka and Turkey.

Adana Chamber of Commerce President Atila Menevşe and Vice President Bülent Başer emphasised that Sri Lanka and Turkey economies are having great potential to expand business and the possibilities of expanding in to investment space as well.

National Chamber of Commerce of Sri Lanka President Nandika Buddhipala addressing the occasion noted that it is extremely important to establish Business to Business relationship leading to development of exports and imports of both countries and expand the opportunities of investments.

He further thanked the Sri Lankan Ambassador in Turkey M.R. Hassen and Turkey Ambassador in Sri Lanka Demet Sekercioglu for providing such a great support in establishing solid relationship between chambers in both countries.

He recalled that initial discussions with Adana Chamber of Commerce and Adana Chamber of Industry goes back to 15 March, where National Chamber commenced deliberations with the Presidents of the both the Chambers facilitated by both the Ambassadors, Commercial Counsellors, and other office bearers of three Chambers.

He remarked that even though the progress has been disturbed due to the eruption of COVID-19 in both the countries the continuous efforts ended up in reaching the success with signing MoU and most importantly convening B2B meeting with entrepreneurs in both the countries.

Virtual B2B meetings between Turkish and Sri Lankan Business communities were concluded successfully and moderated by National Chamber CEO/Secretary General Bandula Dissanayake with the support of Events & Conventions Manager Devi Emmanuel.

Various diversified business sectors, such as metal-machinery and equipment, textile related raw materials, food industry, tea, herbal products, rubber industry, garments, and plastic industry explored business and investment opportunities. During the session National Chamber of Commerce and Adana Chamber of Industry signed the Memorandum of Understanding between the two Chambers.