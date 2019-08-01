NEW Bridal Entry Ideas That Are Super Epic!

Those times have gone when the brides used to enter the wedding hall with eyes down and feeling all nervous and stressed. These days bridal entry is fun and much-awaited and our gorgeous brides are on the constant lookout for creative and unique ways to make that impact. The wedding guests are curious and excited to know whether she will come directly from the sky or will make a bang on entry dancing. Bride entry has become an important part of Indian weddings, leaving behind the not so exciting baraats. If you are the bride-to-be and looking for some amazing and epic bride entry ideas for your big wedding day, you have hit the right space! From simple and sophisticated bride entry ideas to a cool dhamakedar entry – here’s some of our handpicked favorite!

With your gang of girls!

Can you even imagine your wedding day without your girls?! Walking down the aisle with your superb girl gang is a top favorite among brides and a classic bride entry idea that never fails.

Pet Pug!

For all pet lovers out there, this is the best entry idea ever! When they’re always there for you, why make them feel left out on your big and special day?

A modern twist to the traditional phoolon ki chaddar!

Getting to the wedding venue under the beloved ‘phoolon ki chaddar’ is a traditional and best concept. However, you can give it a twist by making some more editions. Instead of the conventional roses, you can use flowers that compliment your bridal outfit. Image Credits :Pinterest Fulfill your fantasy of getting married in rain with the umbrella Brides these days are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to experimenting with their bridal entry. The new thing that’s in the trend is umbrellas over phoolon ki chadar. And, beautiful umbrellas like these are quite quirky and even easy to handle. Image Credits :Pinterest Be Your Own Rider Go green and use an electric scooter for your stunning bridal entry. Not only would it look cool but you can also make a statement with it too. You are a bold and independent woman who can just make her own way.

