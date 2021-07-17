New – MONSTERS ON THE LOOSE – A song on CHILD ABUSE

It is evident that Sri Lanka is facing a nationwide crisis of child abuse. Laws are apparently in place and departments and ministries are established to protect the children. Then, why have we failed to protect our children? Please share widely and together let us fight to put these monsters behind bars. This song is dedicated to all victims of CHILD ABUSE. A song by Rukshan Perera, and Sung by Melanie Bibile, Aanjanie Jayasuriya, & Roshie Wickramaratne.