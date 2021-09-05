New Zealand says SL community will always be an integral part of Kiwi society

Source:FT

New Zealand High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Michael Appleton yesterday tweeted that it acknowledged, with sadness, the terrorist attack carried out in Auckland.

“Our thoughts are with those injured in, or otherwise affected by, the attacks at this very difficult time,” the High Commissioner said.

“As PM Jacinda Ardern has stated, the perpetrator alone bears responsibility for these acts. The attack was carried out by an individual, not a faith, ethnicity or culture. NZ’s Sri Lankan community is, and will always be, an integral and treasured part of Kiwi society,” the tweet added.