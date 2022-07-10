by In

News & Information Always Arrives Without Postage Stamp. – By Noor Rahim

What a wonderful World we live in

Depending on Electronic Media that appears to rule the waves

In comes a regular bundle of News & valuable information

Rolled in with a variety of articles of value therein

A plethora of current news and information of educational value lie within

To capture our attention and to imbibe with relish & raves

All this potpourri emerges from a land down under

To bring together the diaspora of a Sri Lankan Nation

We have to doff our hats and bow our heads in obeisance

To the Creator/s; producers and Editors of this esteemed Newsletter

That arrives in our Homes without fee or a Postage Stamp

With a sincere thanks for their services so pristine

Thank you, Neil; Desmond and the Committee, bar none

Who have spared no pains in spreading information so sublime

To keep the Readers well informed in these trying times

May the Blessings of The Good Lord be with you; the eLanaka Newsletter for all time

Though the eLanka Newsletter comes without a fee or postage stamp

You will clearly see the Work of Excellence; in every page emblazoned & stamped.

Noor Rahim

08 Jul 2022