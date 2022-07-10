News & Information Always Arrives Without Postage Stamp. – By Noor Rahim
What a wonderful World we live in
Depending on Electronic Media that appears to rule the waves
In comes a regular bundle of News & valuable information
Rolled in with a variety of articles of value therein
A plethora of current news and information of educational value lie within
To capture our attention and to imbibe with relish & raves
All this potpourri emerges from a land down under
To bring together the diaspora of a Sri Lankan Nation
We have to doff our hats and bow our heads in obeisance
To the Creator/s; producers and Editors of this esteemed Newsletter
That arrives in our Homes without fee or a Postage Stamp
With a sincere thanks for their services so pristine
Thank you, Neil; Desmond and the Committee, bar none
Who have spared no pains in spreading information so sublime
To keep the Readers well informed in these trying times
May the Blessings of The Good Lord be with you; the eLanaka Newsletter for all time
Though the eLanka Newsletter comes without a fee or postage stamp
You will clearly see the Work of Excellence; in every page emblazoned & stamped.
Noor Rahim
08 Jul 2022