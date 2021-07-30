Nimali first SL 800m athlete to compete at Olympics in 29 years-by Dinesh Weerawansa

TOKYO, July 28. – Middle distance runner Nimali Liyanaraachchi will become the first Sri Lankan 800m athlete to compete at the Olympic Games in 29 years when she competes at Tokyo 2020 Games on Friday (30).

Prior to Liyanaraachchi’s feat, the last Sri Lankan to compete in women’s 800m event at Olympics was way back in 1992 when Sriyani Dhammika Menike ran in Barcelona, Spain.

Yours truly was there in Barcelona almost three decades ago to report on Dhammika Menike and other Sri Lankans, which include marathon runner the late K. A. Karunaratne, champion swimmer Julian Bolling, Beijing 1990 Asian Games double medallist Sriyantha Dissanayake and former South Asian Games gold medallist Jayamini Illeperuma, in action.

Dhammika Menike, who represented Sri Lanka at South Asian Games, Asian Championship and Olympic Games of yesteryear, has been competing in athletics from 1980 to 1993. Now, exactly 29 after Dhammika Menike’s feat in Barcelona, yours truly will be covering another Sri Lankan who will be competing in women’s 800m at Olympic level.

Dhammika Menike had the rare privilege of representing Sri Lanka at the Barcelona Olympic Games in 1992 not only in women’s 800m but also in the other middle distance event – 1,500m. In fact, she got this rare honour after striking back to back gold medals in 1991 South Asian Games in Colombo.

Just after she sat for her GCE Advanced Level examination in 1990, Dhammika became busy with practicing for South Asian Games in the following year and Olympic Games after.

Speaking to the Daily News from Colombo as she enjoyed Olympic action in Japan, Dhammika Menike said it is heartening to see another athlete from down the South entering the Olympics to compete in her pet event.

“I think this is a good opportunity for Sri Lankans to show their might. Most importantly, it was nice to see another girl from the South competing in the 800m at the Olympics. I wish her every success,” Dhammika Menike said.

She added that Liyanaraachchi should be able to clock something less than two minutes.

“There is a vast difference between our era and that of present day athletes. That is why I said under two minutes should be possible in 800m,” Dhammika Menike said.

The women’s 800m world record of 1.55.82 held by Slovenia’s Jolanda Ceplac is one of the oldest world records still standing for 45 years. Even the Olympic 800m record has been intact since 1980 – Nadezhda Olizarenko 1.53.43.

Liyanaraachci initially came to limelight in women’s 3,000m steeplechase but she later switched to 800m due to gastrointestinal tract issues on the recommendation of her coach.

The decision proved to be right when she narrowly missed a medal, finishing fourth at 2013 Asian Athletics Championships in Pune with a timing of 2: 05.87 minutes.