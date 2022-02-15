NON BENDERS SHIELD GAME – Photos & Write up by Jon Karu

The twice postponed (due to last 2 years of covid ), but eagerly anticipated cricket encounter between The Sri Lanka Lions (Invitational) Team & the Sydney Instant Cricketers, for the “NON BENDERS” shield, was finally played out, at The Kareela Reserve Doonside NSW, on Sunday 13th of February.

Details of the game are as follows:

Due to unforeseen circumstances both the Sri Lanka Lions (SLL) and the Sydney Instant Cricketers (SIC) teams, who boasted an interesting mix of

“young at heart” senior strugglers and geriatric geniuses, had only10 players turning up to play for them. The game was played under special rules as

noted below.

35 over per team game, only 5 overs per bowler, maximum 30 runs per batsman unless it was the last pair then there was no limit.

The final team for both sides were:

The Sri lanka Lions Arjuna De Silva (ex- St.John’s, Nugegoda) –Skipper The Sydney Instant Cricketers Thayalan Gasperson ( ex- S.Thomas, Colombo 3 & ex- Royal Colombo 7) –Skipper Ruwan Atukorale ( ex- Issipatana, Colombo) Rajkumar Karunairatnam ( ex- S.Thomas, Colombo 3 & ex- Royal Colombo 7) Lalith Fernando ( ex- Wesley, Colombo 9 ) Eksath Perera ( ex – S.Thomas, Mt. Lavinia) Roshan Deivendra ( ex – Wesley, Colombo 9) Suren Ramachandran ( ex – S.Thomas, Mt. Lavinia) David Muthumani ( ex- Trinity , Kandy ) Shantha Kulasingham ( ex – Wesley, Colombo 9) Kalinga Wijeyewardene ( ex- St Thomas, Mt.Lavinia ) Mathi Chelliah ( ex – Colombo Hindu, Ratmalana) Janar Weerasingham ( ex – Royal, Colombo 7) Michael Mahinthan ( ex- Jaffna Hindu ) Chanaka Gunasekara ( ex- Royal ,Colombo 7 ) Bala Thamilchelvan ( ex- Mahajana, Jaffna) Max Anandappa (ex- De Mazenod, Kandana) Mark Ravindran ( ex- Jaffna Central) Prasanna Kariyawasam ( ex-Mrs. Senadheera’s Montessori for mainly girls, Ratmalana ) ) Macky Rajakone ( ex – St. Johns, Jaffna),

The SLL’s ( invitational) team batted first & scored 155 for the loss 9 wkts in 34 overs ( with three retiring after scoring the maximum allowed runs) and in return SIC’s team managed to score only 139 for the loss of 9 wkts in 32 overs

As expected, true to form, the fielding was lacking the customary athleticism, which at one time in the distant past (sadly) was the hallmark of both teams. In addition running between wickets became a painful and seemingly unnecessary intrusion into a leisurely Sunday afternoon pastime.

It has also now become customary to acknowledge the heroism with which many persevered in spite of what is noted above throughout the innings and the grateful thanks of pharmaceutical companies who enjoy increased sales of ‘Dencorub’ and other similar products in the aftermath of the game.

Our sincere admiration of these ‘warriors’ who battled on, overcoming all obstacles thrown against them and at the time of writing this article are still discovering muscles they didn’t know they had.

At the end, as they say in the classics, a good time was had by all, AND a tired and very very weary BUT happy, bunch of oldies returned home to the arms of their loved ones. It appears everyone is now eagerly looking forward to the next encounter

Top scorers for SLL’s were

Prasanna 19 ( including 3 fours),

Arjuna 35 n/o ( including 3 six’s & 2 fours),

Chanaka 32 n/o ( including 4 fours),

Roshan 34 n/o ( all in boundaries & in fact in one over he hammered 3 six’s & a four)

Best bowlers for the SIC’S were

Thayalan with 3 wkts

Macky & Mahinthan with 1 wkt each

Top Scorers for SIC’s were

Mathy 14

Shantha 16 ( including 3 fours),

Macky 14 ( including a four)

Thamilchelvan 55 ( including 4 six’s, 5 fours & a three )

Best bowlers for SLL’s were

Anandappa & Ruwan 2 wkts each

Arjuna, Roshan, Chanaka & Janar 1 wkt each

The non benders challenge shield was presented to the winning team by yester years, well known 1963 Sri Lankan school boy cricketer of that year , from Wesley College, Darrell Maye to the winning team captain Arjuna De Silva.

And special trophies, which were very kindly donated by Mark Ravindran,to the under noted players.

Best bowler –Thayalan Gasperson ( for his 3 wickets for 6 runs)

Best batsman – Thamilchelvan ( for his 55 runs)

Man of the match – Arjuna De Silva (for his 34 runs not out & a taking a wicket),