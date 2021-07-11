NSW Multicultural Health Communication Service – Stay at Home – NSW – in English, Sinhala and Tamil

You should not have visitors to your home, other than for essential caring reasons, if you’re in Greater Sydney (including the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Wollongong and Shellharbour areas). Socialising isn’t a reasonable excuse to have visitors or leave home.

If you need care or assistance (including personal care), you should limit your visitors to one person.

We understand that it’s hard, but we cannot visit family and friends right now. Once one person has #COVID19, we are quickly seeing many of their close contacts infected as well.

Use social media, phone and video calls to stay in touch instead. It’s vital that everybody stays home unless it is absolutely essential to leave the house.

More information: nsw.gov.au/covid-19