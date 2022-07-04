NSW SENIORS FESTIVAL GRANTS NOW OPEN

Local organisations and community groups can now apply for grant funding to host events and activities as part of the 65th annual NSW Seniors Festival.

Minister for Seniors Mark Coure said organisations can apply for grants up to $10,000 to help see their event be part of the largest celebration of seniors in the Southern Hemisphere.

“For 65 years, this festival has been celebrating our state’s older people in recognition of the contributions they have made and continue to make to our great state,” Mr Coure said.

“These grants give an opportunity for local organisations and groups to join in this massive celebration and help seniors connect with like-minded people, meet new friends, and even rekindle a passion for an old hobby.”

Mr Coure said community organisations looking to apply for funding should make sure all seniors are able to join in.

“This is part of the NSW Government’s commitment to ensuring older people remain active and connected within their communities no matter where they live, the language they speak and irrespective of their abilities,” Mr Coure said.

“This year’s festival, we saw grant recipients host some 140 different activities from dance classes to modified sports, computer classes and gardening workshops for the green thumbs.”

Local councils, community groups and not-for-profit organisations across NSW are among those who can apply for a grant.

The Seniors Festival will run from 1 to 12 February 2023. Applications for grants are open from 4 July to 1 August 2022. To apply and for more information about the grants, visit www.nsw.gov.au/seniors-festival

MEDIA: Scott Hodder | 0455 094 282