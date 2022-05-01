OBITUARIES – APRIL 2022

DE SILVA, Patricia Esther, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, in Perth on March 27, 2022. (West Australian, 29.3.2022)

PEREIRA, Norman, in Perth, WA (West Australian, 30.3.2022)

FERDINANDS, Cynthia Monica, (05.12.1938 – 24.03.2022), wife of Leo (dec), mother of Mark and Christopher, mother-in-law of Tracey and Dianne, grandmother of Cynthia, Jesse, Mercedes, Scarlett, Sarah, Dean, Danny and Alby, in Adelaide. (Advertiser, 1.4./2022)

MARCUS, Margaret Florence (11.12.1929 – 29.03.2022), wife of John (dec), mother of Daryl and Sandra (dec), mother-in-law of Diana, grandmother of Brett and Lee, in Adelaide. (Advertiser, 1.4.2022)

TRANCHELL,​ Letitia Carmen (nee FERNANDO) – 23 July,​ 1941 – 01 April,​ 2022. wife of Richard (Dicky),​ mother of Cliff,​ mother-in-law of Andreen,​ grandmother of Cameron and Aiden.​Sister of late Malcolm,​ Olive (late Kingsley),​ Marlene (Michael),​ Antoinette (Romauld),​ late Roy,​ Faith (late Auxi) and Anthony, in Canada. (Daily News, 7.4.2022)

POTGER , VERN, Brother in law, Uncle and Great Uncle. Graham, Heather, Jenny, Julia, Gregg, Teresa and Megan.in Perth (West Australian, 8.4.2022)

MISSO, Noel St Elmo, (24.12.1933 – 03.04.2022), husband of Mary, father of Shane and Genaya, grandfather of Alice, Grace, Eliza, India, Max, Archie, Corey-Jay and Abbee, in Adelaide. (Adelaide Advertiser, 9.4.2022)

GHOUSE – SHEVON DYLAN,​ son of Keeth Linden Ghouse & Ann Olivia De Kretser,​ brother of Nathan,​ grandson of late Abdul Azeez Mohammed Ghouse and late Maria Barbera Schubert (Jenny) and of Desmond and Dalrene De Kretser.​- No. 711/​22,​ Sapugaskanda Road,​ Gonawala,​ Kelaniya, Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 8.4.2022)

EDMONDS, Suzanne Carol, wife, mother, grandmother and sister, in Perth on April 14, 20223, aged 75 years. (West Australian, 16.4.2022)

MANT, Shirley, wife of Keith (dec), mother of Bradley, mother-in-law of Lindy, grandmother of Hayley and Alyssa, in Perth. (West Australian, 16.4.2022)

NAGEL, John, (22.10.1954 – 10.04.2022), husband of Monica, father of Joanne, Stephanie &Chris, Quenten & Hannah, Joel & Shannon, Kenny & Jessica, grandfather of 9, in Adelaide. (Advertiser, 16.4.2022)

EDMONDS, Cynthia Norma, wife of Carl (dec), mother of Scott, Briony, Kirtsen and mark, mother-in-law of Sheila, Mark and Elise, grandmother of Laura, Katie, Emma, Natalie and Claire. Sister of Margie (dec), in Sydney on 10 April 2022, aged 86 years. (Sydney Morning Herald, 16.4./2022)

VASUDEVA, ‘Vas’ Nick, husband of Dawn, father of Isabella, Harry and Oliver. Son of Raj dec) and Jacqui, brother of Mark and Tim, tragically in Melbourne on March 31, 2022, aged 53 years. (Sydney Morning herald, 16.4.2022)

WARKUSS, Susan (nee VANHOFF), wife of Norman, mother of Tamara, Jason and Diana, mother-in-law of Trevine Henderlin. Daughter of Monica and late Bertram Vanhoff, daughter-in-law of Anto and Phyllis Warkuss, sister of Maryann, late Jerome, Fabian and Neil, sister-in-law of Stanley George, Shamala, Sunali, Michelle and Jude Warkuiss (Aust), in Sri Lanka. (Daily Mirror, 18.4.2022)

SAMARASINGHE, Dr Hayman Thirswin (H.T), husband of Shani and father of Wimal,​ Iromi & Devika, in Sydney,​ Australia on 1 April 2022,​ aged 92.. (Daily News, 19.4.2022)

GOMEZ – G.E.M. (Maxy), beloved husband of late Helen,​ father of Sr. Antoinette (F.M.M.) and Felicia (Australia),​ father-in-law of Ranjan Perera,​ grandfather of Dushani & Melissa.​ Son of the late Mr & Mrs Cruz Gomez,​ son-in-law of the late Mr & Mrs Xavier Corera,​ brother of late Dr Joe,​ late Cletus,​ Bonnie,​ Ramona,​ late Rathie and Cossie (Australia), in Sri Lanka – . 113/​25,​ Cotta Road,​ Borella,​ Colombo 08, Sri Lanka – Email : r​p​f​p​1​@​h​o​t​m​a​i​l​.​c​o​m​ (Felicia & Ranjan),​ g​o​m​e​z​a​n​t​a​1​3​6​@​g​m​a​i​l​.​c​o​m​ (Sr. Antoinette) (Daily News, 22.4.2022)

FERDINANDS, Lorna Theresa, (18.08.1938 – 18.04.2022), wife of Mervyn John Ferdinands, mother of Nigel & Libby, Stephen & Anneli, Richard & Sharon, Alison & Harry and Noreen & Raymond. Grandmother of Ben & Cameron, Christopher, Michael & Joshua, Rebekah, Jessica, Caitlin & Shalika, Rennae & Daniel, Carmel-Lee and Roxanne & David and 14 great grandchildren. Sister of Michael, Pat and Stacia, in Adelaide. (Advertiser, 23.4.2022)

SANSONI – LEWCOCK, Barbara, wife of late Hildon Sansoni and Dr Ronald Lewcock, mother of Simon and Dominic, mother-in-law of Nazreen Sansoni, grandmother of Ashira, Natasha, Isabella, Sebastian and Sophia. Sister of late Patrick Daniels and Jeanne Mansoor, Mary Ridgeon and Sally Hullugalle, sister-in-law of Feizel Mansoor, Arjuna Hullugalle and late Martin Ridgeon, in Sri Lanka, on April 23, 2022. –

14, Anderson Road, Colombo 5, Sri Lanka. (Sunday Times, 24.4.2022)

EKANAYAKE , Brian Leonard, husband of late Glenda nee Jayasinghe, brother of late Miles Ekanayake & Chitra, late Cynthia Anthonisz & Rex and Sheila de Soysa & late Victor. Father of Roshan, Shamali, Mahes & Ruwani, father-in-law of Chandani, Namal Fernando, Niroshani & Conrad Janssen, grandfather of Sashan, Avin & Thavisha, Shehan & Dharshi and Dilan, Hashan & Marvan, great-grandfather of Liam & Talia, in Melbourne Australia. (Daily News, 25.4.2022)

Note: Spelling of most names as taken from Sri Lankan newspapers