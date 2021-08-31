OBITUARIES – AUGUST 2021 (Compiled by Victor Melder: Melbourne)

KAULE, Michael, (22.01.1952 – 16.07.2021, son of the late Aloy and Amy Kaule, father of Sean and Adam. Brother of Marie and June. (Contributed)

KELLAR, Randolph (Sandy), father of Dominic and Daniel, in Sri Lanka. (Contributed)

VANGRAMBERG, Denham. Son of Gordon (late) & Mavis Van Gramberg,​ brother of big Denham (dec),​ Murray,​ Warren,​ Danielle,​ Jimmy (dec) and Mickey,​ brother-in-law of Vilma & Rodney.​ Father of Keshia,​ Natalie,​ Thiasha & Arrianne,​ grandfather of Katara & Yelena, in Sri Lanka on August 1, 2021. (Daily News, 3.8.2021)

BERTUS, Bernard (02.06.1939 – 02.08.2021), husband of Betsy (nee de Waas), father of Howard and Anthea, in Melbourne.

(Contributed)

LUMANAUW, Stanley, son of the late Willem Ferdinand Lumanauw and Sybil Iris Walles. Sister of Veronica in Sri Lanka. (Contributed)

BURDETT, William (Bill), husband of Helen, father of Darryl and Roger. Brother of Bob, Fred, Jim (dec), Brian, Les and Malc,

in Adelaide on August 5, 2021, aged 80 years. (The Advertiser, 7.8.2021)

LEONARD, Mike, husband of Jeanne, father of Janine and Duminda, grandfather of Dillon, Delaine and Mon. brother of Marie, Oreen, Elmo and Lorna, in Melbourne on August 7, 2021. (Daily News 12.8.2021)

PEREIRA, Pious Raymond, (27.11.1927 – 09.08.2021), husband of Maureen, father and father-in-law of Helen & Jim, Gladys & Kyran and Joyce & David. Grandfather of Kali and Max, in Perth, West Australia. (The West Australian, 12.8.2021)

DAVID, Frankie, husband of Vyvette (dec), father of Dirk, father-in-law of Nuria, grandfather of Delani and Brayden. Brother of Jeanne de Silva, Roseanna Lodewyke and Pamela David, in Melbourne. – 13A, Miller Crescent, Mt Waverley, Vic 3149. (Daily News, 18.8.2021)

GERLACH, Lyle, brother of Vyvienne (dec), brother-in-law of John Gabel, in Adelaide, on August 11, 2021. (The Adelaide Advertiser, 18.8.2021)

DE SARAM, Sonia, wife of Rodney (dec), mother of Shirani, Gillian and Keith. Sister of Conrad (dec), in Brisbane on August 13, 202, aged 94 years. (The Courier Mail, 21.8.2021)

LOBO, Margaret, (21.09.1955 – 12.08.2021), wife of Ronald, mother of Clarence, Brendon, Caroline and Brenda, in Perth, West Australia. (The West Australian, 21.8.2021)

RATNAYAKE, Sriya, wife of the late I.T.B.(Indra) Ratnayake, mother of Nilmini and Tivanka, mother-in-law of Chandana Pandithratne and Ishani, grandmother of Skanda and Anika. Sister of late Asoka & Senaka Raddalgoda, sister-in-law of late Upali and of Anoma, Dhammika and Chandi, Shyamalee, Mahinda and Shiranee Ratnayake, Rukmini and Swinitha Raddalgoda, in Sydney on August 9, 2021. – 61, Clontarf Street, Seaforth, NSW 2092. (Sunday Observer, 22.8.2021)

JANSEN, Gwendoline, (29.09.1944 – 22.08.2021), wife of Lionel, mother of Liesl, Karen and Gina, grandmother of Nelson, Felix, Ashton, Lauren, Banjo, Jansen and Mimi, in Canberra. (Canberra Times, 25.8.2021)

MUTTUKUMARU, Margaret “Peggy”, (31.10.1924 – 21.08.2021), wife Anton (dec), mother and mother-in-law of Tony & Margie, Phil & Geraldine (dec) and Chris & Ann. Grandmother of Sandi, Tony (dec), Mark, Cathy, Marina, Damon, Alison, Michelle (dec), Tim, Nick, Kamini and their families, in Canberra. (Canberra Times, 25.8.2021)

KEIL, Betty Marie (nee Sharp), 30.10.1941 – 26.08.2021, wife of David, mother of Mark and Virginia, mother-in-law of Patrick, grandmother of Jessica, Levi and Diesel, in Canberra. (Canberra Times, 28.8.2021)

PERERA – ALLAN CHRISTOPHER, (15.11.1948 – 23.08.2021), Son of the late Earle and Estelle Perera, brother of Gloria and Fransz. Beloved uncle of Nicola, Roshelle, Warren and Joelle. (Sunday Observer, 29.8.2021)

SPROULE, Paul, (15.07.1959 – 28.8.2021), partner of Marjorie, father of Noni and Alex, grandfather of Augie. Brother of Michele. (The Age,

30.8.2021)

PEREIRA, Jessie, mother of Allen, Gladys, Ann and Dorothy, mother-in-law of Bo, Negash, John and Justin, grandmother of Bayoush, Marit, Samantha, Michelle, Trevor, Dawit and Nicolette, their spouses, Marty and Jason. Great Grandmother of Maia, in Perth on August 26, 2021, aged 92 years. (The West Australian, 30.8.2021)

CORECTION – JULY 2021 EDITION

REBERA, Dr Basil (Chappy), husband of Ranjini (nee Wickremeratne), father of Avinash and Dilhani (Aust). Son of the late Alan and Felicia, brother of Audrey, Marcia, Maglin and Nissanka, brother-in-law of Ranjit Seneviratne and Sharmini Gamage, in Canberra. (Daily News, 16.7.2021)

Note: Spelling of most names as taken from Sri Lankan newspapers