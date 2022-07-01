OBITUARIES

(E & O.E.)

(JUNE 2022)

EMMANUEL, Ravindran (Ravi), husband of Charmaine, father of Janek, Shemani and Tehara, father-in-law of Jaimi, Gayan and Sanjay, grandfather of Jaana, Juaan, Jovan, Jeron, Jevan and Adesh. Son of late Chelvam & Ranee Emmanuel, brother of Christine Sellamuttu, brother-in-law of Michael De Carolis (Jill) and Caryl Velupillai (Lakshman), in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 14.5.2022)

PERUMAL, Joseph (Joe) Aubrey Lawson, (24.01.1949 – 30.05.2022), father of Opeka and Kerwin, Pierre/Naomie, grandfather of Ethan, Aydin, Austin, Jasmine and Zenna, in Melbourne. (Contributed)

HUBERT, Don, husband of Jennifer, father of Lora, Nicola and Donna. Brother of Frankie, Noel, Peter, late Roger, Terry and Victoria. (Contributed)

RAYMOND, Christabel Henrietta, (31.01.1924 – 27.05.2022), in Melbourne. (Contributed)

BALARETNARAJAH,​ Yogendra, Major General, husband of late Sarojini,​ father of Anusha,​ Arjuna and Brahman, grandfather of Ashwin,​ Akshara and Bhishman,​ father-in-law of Mohan Villavarayan and Dr Anjana., Son of late Mr & Mrs Balaretnaraja, brother of Mrs Chandramathy Ganesharatnam,​ late Mrs Ratnaleela Tissainayagam,​ Dammayanthy Nadaraja,​ Ganendra,​ Balendra,​ Rajendra and Nareshkumar., in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 2.6.2022)

VISSER, Jannifer Lesley (Jan), wife of Tony, mother and mother-in-law of Slade & Marina, Kharne & Bree and Kya-J & Michael. Grandmother of 11. Sister of Norman, in Perth. (West Australian, 4.6.2022)

ANDERSON, Delloraine Aleric (Dello), (22.01.1947 – 05.06.2022), husband of Helen, father of Sharlene, Shaun and Johanna. Son of Eileen and Kinglsey Anderson (dec), brother of Earl (Qld), Kay, Francesca and Mavourneen (UK), in Melbourne. (Contributed)

WAMBEEK, Sharon Cecile, (14.07.1960 – 05.-6.2022), daughter of Willie (dec) and Cynthia (dec), sister of Sherille and Bill (dec), sister-in-law of Stephen (dec), in Melbourne. (Age, 8.6.2022)

LOOS, Corinne Blanche, (22.10.1927 – 17.01.2022), wife of the late Emile Theodore Loos, mother of Terrence, Russell, Hillary and Vanessa, grandmother and great grandmother, in Brisbane. (Courier Mail, 9.6.2022)

KUNARATNAM, Rita, (22.06.1932 – 04.06.2022) wife of the late Dr Theagan Kunaratnam, mother of Renuka, Manjula and Ishan, mother-in-law of Mano and Cindi, grandmother of Crishan, Tasha, Kalin, Kayle, Eathan and Jack, in Melbourne. (Age 10.6.2022)

DISSANAYAKE, Shirley St Hilarion (Hilary), husband of Sumnithra. Son of the late Shirley and Celine Dissanayake, brother of Marcelline, Nirmalie, Anil and Vinodra, brother-in-law of Pamela, Dr Thomas Silva, Keshanie and late Mohan Jayamaha and of Rohini Chambers, on June 12, 2022. (Contributed)

LEEMBRUGGEN, Barbara (nee BARTHOLOMEUSZ). (Contributed)

BOCKS, Menon Orissa, wife of late Eustace,​ mother of Desmond,​ Denzil,​ Leona and Yolande.​Sister of Sheila Dharmadasa,​ Carmen Rosario,​ Arlene De Silva,​ Bernadette Schubert and the late Algy,​ Neville and Brian,​ passed away peacefully in Melbourne 17 June 2022.(Daily News 2.6.2022)

CHELLAPPAH, Nityendra (Dharji), Son of late Albert and Annaratnam Chellappah,​ brother of the late Satyendra (Babiyan) and Vinodini (Vino),​ husband of Marguerite,​ lather of Isha and Naren,​ father-in-law of Vincent Jensen,​ grandfather of Ashton and Oscar, in Melbourne, on 20th May 2022. (Daily News, 2.6.2022)

WEERASEKERA, Chandra, in Melbourne. (Contributed)

DE ZILVA, Eunice Emily “Una”, (01.09.1917 – 15.06.2022), wife of Edmund (dec), mother of Moira & Maurice De Silva (dec), Tania & Gnana Ponniah (dec) and Malcolm & Chrizadelle De Zilva and Earle Ludekens.. Grandmother of Christopher Ludekens, Anna Holden, Kees & Louise Ludekens, Tron Fisher, Mark & Doro Ponniah, Judy Ponniah & Gordon Platt, Gail & Garry Burke, Andrew & Tracey De Zilva, Adele De Zilva, Stewart & Dave Stewart, Great Grandmother of 18. Sister of Mervyn (dec), Anthony (dec), Merle (dec), Sheila, Mavis (dec), Inez (dcc), Yvonne (dec) Maureen (dec) and Philip (dec) in Brisbane on June 15, 2022, aged 104 years and 9 months. (Courier Mail, 25.6./2022)

PERERA, Elmo Reginald (24.10.1946 – 09.06.2022), husband of Thalitha (Thalli), father of Tanya, Jesse and late baby Eroshan, grandfather of Caleb. Son of late George & Late Myra Perera, brother of Shiranee, Merrill & Charmaine, Malcolm & Aloma, Srimathi & Cameron. , brother-in-law of Thiloma and late Prem Fernando, in Melbourne. (Sunday Times, 12.6.2022)

LEMPHERS, Ralph, Cedric, (21.02.1942 – 14..06.2022)), son of Westley Samuel Lemphers (dec) and Ruby Iris Melder, in B.C, Canada. (Contributed)

MUTHIAH, Dr Palaiappan (28.05.1936 – 16.06.2022), husband of Valliammai, father and father-in-law of Kumar & Priya and Annam & Saravanan. Grandfather of Vishnu, Jai, Arun and Shriya, in Canberra. (Canberra Times, 18.6.2022)

LEKAMGE, Edward, son of (late) Alfred James Lekamge and (late) Bandara Manike Lekamge, in Melbourne on 4 June 2022,​ aged 93. (Sunday Observer, 19.6.2022)

RODE, Sandy Densley Hilary, husband of Sandra, father of Sherwin, Sonia and Spencer, in Melbourne, aged 72 years.. (Contributed)

VARNEY, Michael Keith, (12.12.1949 – 23.5.2022), in Melbourne. (Contributed)

IRUGALBANDARA, Candida, in Sydney, NSW. (Contributed)

HATCH, Sandra Jean (nee MAY), (12.12.1948 – 16.6.2022), mother and mother-in-law of Louise & Daryl, Kirsty & David, Desley & David. Grandmother of Astrid, Caitlin, Hannah, Lillian, Charlotte, Darren and Spencer, in Canberra. (Canberra Times, 22.6.2022)

DA SILVA, Shirley, wife of Reg (dec), mother of Christopher, Deborah and Geraldine, mother-in-law of Cynthia and Dennis. Grandmother of Kate, Ryan& Ashley, Stephanie & Jake, and Jason, Great grandmother of Sienna, Chloe, Natalia, Scarlet and Jaxon, on June 17, 2022, in Perth, West Australia. (West Australian, 25.6.2022)

RATNAVALE, Sutami, wife of late Dr George Ratnavale,​ sister of Rosilde Rajap,​ late Everilde Haniffa,​ Varasmi Perera,​ Mersumi Andriesz,​ Sheridan Lye,​ Kamar Lye,​ Nazreen Lye and Sandrina Withanage, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 28.6.2022).

THIRUCHELVAM, Dr Thamotharampillai (Thamo), father of Thya, Bala and Dhan, grandfather, in Sydney. (Sydney Morning Herald, 29.6.2022)

EDMONDS, Ralph Elmo, husband of Delrine Edmonds, father of Ron and Robert (Ireland), father-in-law of Angela and Triona (Ireland). Grandfather of Theo, Poppy, Tamara (Ireland) and Cody (Ireland), in Melbourne on June 26, 2022. (Age, 30.6.2022)

KARUNARATNE, Anabelle (nee CHRISTIANSZ). Daughter of late Margaret & Lawrie Christiansz,​ wife of late Agbo,​ mother of Agbo Jnr & Kumari,​ Anuk (U.S.A.) & Holle,​ Sanjay & Daisy,​ Michelle,​ Nigel & Kushlani,​ grandmother of Yannick & Joshua,​ Ssister of late Celine and of Joyce,​ Olive,​ late Hazel and of Frederick,​ Anton & Kate, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 30.6.2022)

Note: Spelling of most names as taken from Sri Lankan newspapers