OBITUARIES – MARCH 2022

FORBES, William Edward (Bill), (17.12.1933 – 07.02.2022), father of Tracy, Dena and Nick, grandfather of Robbie, Nathan, Paul, Neil, Luke, Hayley and Billy, in the UK. (Contributed)

KNOWER – Erol Christopher Lawrence, in Sri Lanka on February 27, 2022. (Contributed)

DHAMMAPALA,​ Lakshman (LUCKY), husband of Lona (nee Forbes),​ father of Dilani, father-in-law of Andrew (Australia),​ brother of Kit,​ Joy and the late Clifford,​ Nanda and Leel, in Sri Lanka.. (Daily News, 1.3.2022)

DAVID, Rabindra (Rabi), husband of Vida, father and father-in-law of Gehan & Majella, Wilhelm & Nadia and Rachel & Pratah, grandfather of Adrian, Leanne, Kiara, Jasmine and Tremayne. Son of late Joel & Gethsie of Sri Lanka, son-in-law of late Mr & Mrs S.D David, brother of late Jini, Raja, Vendra, Benja, Chitra, Chitra (SL) and Mark (UK). (Sydney Morning Herald, 2.3.2022)

FERREIRA, Brian Michael son of late Percival Monford (Sweetie) and late Bertha Henrietta,​ brother of Terrence (Aus),​ Emil (Can),​ Desmond (Aus),​ Penny (dec),​ Dennis (USA),​ Pam (Can),​ Dawn (Aus) and Ann (Aus),​ brother-in-law of Sheryl,​ Zinora,​ Charmaine,​ Maria,​ Sherajh and Ranjith (deceased),​ in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 3.2.2022)

SAUNDERS, Josephine Mary, (19th March 1930 – 1st March,​ 2022), wife of Denis Saunders,​ mother of Prianjali,​ Shirani and late Sharmini,​ grandmother of Nichole & Nuwan,​ Linda & Angelo,​ Suzette & Jeremy (Aus),​ great-grandmother of Zara,​ Hazel & Clara, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 3.3.2022)

EDIRIMANASINGHE,​ Enid Florence, wife of the late Anton Edirimanasinghe (Captain),​ mother/​mother-in-law of Jehan & Lulu,​ Shehan & Traci,​ Eroma & Roshan Deen and Adrian & Nileema.​ Daughter of the late Don Kingsley Reuben Kahawita and Sophia Florence VanHoizen /​ Kahawita, sister of the late Claude and Edward VanHoizen,​ daughter-in-law of the late Benjamin and Lily Edirimanasinghe, sister-in-law of Merlyn and Vivian Phillips.​Grandmother of Bianca & Reuben,​ Amanda,​ Rowena & Jerry,​ Drake,​ Spencer,​ Nicola & Sidath,​ Romello,​ Natalie & Logan,​ Andre & Carly and Nadine, great grandma of Azriel,​ Elijah,​ Oliver and Victor,​ in Sri Lanka. (Sunday Observer, 6.3.2022)

GRABAU, Maureen (nee FERGUSON), (19.12.1931 – 02.03.2022), sister of Margaret, sister-in-law of David Cull, in Melbourne. (Age, 5.3.2022)

HOLSINGER, John Walter, husband of Val, brother of Kay (USA), in Sydney on February 22, 2022, aged 70 years. (Sydney Morning Herald, 5.3.2022)

STEWART, Jean (nee Ekanayake) (Contributed)

MORTIER, Acton Rolleston Wilson, husband of Therese, father of Ainsley, Desiree, Maryse and Jeremy, grandfather of 9, great grandfather of 1, in Sydney on March 6, 2022, aged 93 years. (Sydney Morning Herald, 9.3.2022)

JANSZ, Trevor Eustace, (26.09.1923 – 07.03.2022), husband of Inez (nee Nugara), father of Haig and Diane, grandfather of Bryson, Elizabeth and Paris, great grandfather of Theodore, in Melbourne. (Age, 9.3.2022)

MUDALIGE, George, missed by Pithra, Arunie and IB, in Sydney. (Sydney Morning Herald, 10.3.2022)

GUNASEKERA, Dr Fred, (25.06.1935 – 14.03.2022), husband of Ira, in Sydney (Contributed)

SCHOKMAN, Jefferson Cecil, (19.10.1933 – 14.-03.2022), husband of Lois, father and father-in-law of Mahila & Anthony, grandfather of Thomas, Nicholas and Cameron, in Adelaide. (Adelaide Advertiser, 18.3.2022),

LOURENSZ, Elmo (Maurice), in Sydney. (Contributed)

ISAACS , Evan Jeff, son of the late Mr. Filix John Isaacs & Mrs. Amy Isaacs Ranasinghe,​ son-in-law of the late Mr. Budgie Rodrigo & Doreen Wickrasmasinghe,​ beloved husband of Malika Tamara Isaacs (nee Rodrigo),​ father of Graham,​ Jason,​ (late) Melissa,​ Joan and father-in-law of Grace,​ Crystle & Anju,​ grandfather of Zion,​ Aaliya,​ Alissa & Zoey.​Brother of Anna (NZ),​ Liza (Aus),​ late Gene,​ Keith,​ Jenny,​ Ingrid & Christo,​ brother-in-law of Vivil (Aus),​ Rosemary,​ Dini,​ Rheeno,​ Shashi,​ John & Azeema (CA),​ late Rizvi,​ Haffela (CA),​ Ismath,​ Esther,​ Shahul,​ Malini,​ (late)Randy,​ Manel, on March 18,​ 2022, in Sri Lanka (Sunday Observer, 20.3.2022)

RODÉ – Annabelle (Anne) (nee JOACHIM), wife of 65 years to Edwin (Robin) Rodé,​ passed away peacefully on 17 March 2022, in Canada. E-mail: R​o​b​i​n​a​n​n​e​@​r​o​g​e​r​s​.​c​o​m​ (Daily News, 22.3.2022)

EBERT, Neil John, (21.10.1950 – 18.03.2022), son of Murray (dec) and Gladys (dec), father of Andrew, Brian, Rachel, Belinda and Carolyn and their partners. Grandfather of 18, great grandfather of 2, in Adelaide. (Adelaide Advertiser, 22.3.2022)

GURUSINGHE, Irene Dorothy, wife of the late Dr Leslie Gurusinghe, mother and mother-in-law of Chandan & Damayanthi, Hemal & Rathna, Manisha & Amrith, late Darshan & Olina and late Asitha & Thoa, grandmother of Bimsara, Venusha, Rohan, Serena, Leslie and Suzanne, in Melbourne on March 18, 2022. (Daily News, 23.3.2022)

KOCH, Patricia Joy (1935 – 2022), wife of Ron, Mother and mother-in-law of Russell, Jan, Allan, Sandra and Michael (dec). Grandmother of 6, great grandmother of 5, in Perth on March 21, 2022. (The West Australian, 25.3.2022)

BARTHOLOMEUSZ, Lhoy, wife of late Cyrus, mother of Rosanne and Darrell, mother-in-law of Suranjika, grandmother of Warren, Darren, Darika and Danuki. Sister of (late) Lester and Lucien Fernando, sister-in-law of Trisette and Corinne in Sri Lanka on March 20, 2022. (Daily Mirror, 25.3.2022).

WIJESURIYA, Dr Wipul, husband, father and brother, in Melbourne on March 13, 2022. (Age, 25.3.2022)

ANDERSON , Annie Mary, wife of the late Aubrey,​ mother and mother-in-law of Christopher and Ramona,​ Valerie and the late Orville Blom and the late Keith,​ foster mother of Rita Perera,​ grandmother of Hans,​ Antonio,​ Julian,​ Gerard,​ Denham,​ Natashia,​ Howard,​ Sarah and Calvin,​ great grandmother of Laura,​ Ethan and Hannah, in Sri Lanka.. (Daily News, 29.3.2022)

Note: Spelling of most names as taken from Sri Lankan newspapers