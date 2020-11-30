OBITUARIES – NOVEMBER 2020

WIJESINGHE – Annette (nee Davy), wife of late Willie, mother of Zeena, Tania, Jessica and Roshan, mother-in-law of Mazahir, late Chithranjan and Paul, grandmother of Nishad, Nisham, Sheikan, Charishka, Tarnisha, Damian, Amanda, Denver and Jason.

Sister of Gertrude, late Patrick, late Felix and late Andrew, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 2.11.2020)

CHRISTY- Daisy, wife of late Thomas Samuel Christy, mother of Choisy, Mabel, Irene, Glorida, Princess, Joy and Pastor Samson, mother-in-law of Nimal, Tom, Lloyd, Fareed and Helena, grandmother of Janelle, Joel and Jael, in Sri Lanka. – 27/2, Sunethradevi Road, Kohuwala, Sri Lanka. (Daily News 2.11.2020)

GARTH – Rev.Fr Gerard Maxwell Linden, OFM, son of Dorothy (Can) and late Wilfred John Garth, brother of Aubrey (Joe), Michael, Noel, Anne and Trevine (all of Can), late Conrad, Ivor, Monica and Ralston, brother-in-law of Drehan nee Ousmund), Vihitha (nee Fonseka), Aubrey Atton and Tamara (nee Ferdinands) (all of Can), late Marcia (Pollocks) Shantha Panditharatne and Marietta (nee Pollocks), in Assisi, Italy on November 2, 2020. (Daily News 5.11.2020)

WEERARATNE – Ananda, (03.111930 – 05.11.2020), husband of Ramanee, father of Janaka, Ajith, Shamali and Jayantha, father-in-law of Kim, Karen and Edwina, grandfather of Lucy, Ken and Cian, in Sydney. (Sydney Morning Herald, 8.11.2020)

SCHRADER – Ronald Roy, (03.10.1927 – 04.11.2020), husband of Norma (dec), father of Helen, Christine and their husbands, grandfather of Rhoderick, Alexander, Suzanne and Pamela, great grandfather of Amelie, Claudia, Dominic, Evangeline, Harriet, Maggie and Harvey. (Canberra Times, 10.11.2020)

LAPPEN – Zena Mary, (18.12.1924 – 16.11.2020), in Canoga Park, California, USA (Contributed)

ELVITIGALAGE – Prema, mother of Lal Dassanayaka, mother-in-law of Surangi Dassanayaka, grandmother of Daya, Priyal and Hirani, in Sydney on November 11, 2020. (Contributed)

ELWELL – Errol Wayne, son of George & Lily (both dec), brother of Noel, and brother-in-law, on November 8, 2020, aged 80 years, in Brisbane. (Brisbane Courier Mail, 11.11.220)

INMAN – Robert Anthony, husband of Joan, father/father-in-law of Sharon/Gary and Warren/Annette, grandfather of Raphael, Gabriela and Zac. “Best Mate” of Chili. Brother of Carolyn, Terry, Brian and Yvonne, in Sydney, on November 8, 2020, aged 83 years. (Sydney Morning Herald, 14.11.220)

LISK – John, friend of Errol, Gill and families, in Adelaide, on November 8, 2020, aged 81 years. (Adelaide Advertiser, 16.11.2020)

VAN DER WALL – Charmaine, wife of the late Spencer. Mother, grandmother and great grandmother, in Perth, on November 14, 2020, aged 91 years. (West Australian, 18.11.2020)

VISSER – Mervyn Terrance Joseph, husband of Rosemary (dec), father of Darrel (dec), Rossana, Trudy and Desiree, father-in-law of Dinellie Perera (dec), June Visser, Russel Fernando and Jerome Van Sanden, grandfather of Dimitry and Anika, Shelaine and Sheanda, Ornella and Aaron and Amanda. Brother of Auril, Gwendoline, Grantham and Burnice Visser, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 19.11.2020)

BOLING – Edna Bailey, (15.06.1926 – 11.11.2020), wife of Peter (dec), mother and mother-in-law of Martin & Pat, Paul, Adam (dec), Sally & Otto Halupka, David, Rebecca & Phil Bartholomeusz. Grandmother of Nicholas, Alexander, Katrina, Leon, Veronica, Glenn, Malcolm, Mathew, Sam and Jack, great grandmother of Cooper and Grace, in Canberra, Act. (Canberra Times, 21.11.2020)

KONTSZ – Brian Claudius, husband of the late Subhashini, father of Thamindu Dharsaka. Son of late Carlo and Margie, brother of Sandra Chandiram (Aus), Pauline Matensson (Sweden), Eleanor Enas, Malany Kontsz, Cheryl Jensen (Denmark), Cedric (Aus), Suzanne Abeywardena (Aus), Aveline Rasmussen (Denmark) and Donella Perera, in Sri Lanka. – 17/2A, Koswatte Road, Rajagiriya, Sri Lanka. (Sunday Observer, 22.11.2020)

NAVARATNAM – Chandraleela (nee Buell), wife of the late Bala Navaratnam, mother of Darshi (Aus) and Rohan (UK), mother-in-law of Umesh Rajakariar and Charmina (nee Abeynayake), grandmother of Tamara & Nadim, Samantha & Matt, Jessica & Doug, Andrea, Michael, Gerard, Katrina, Larissz, Natalya, Aaron and Kaitlin, great grandmother of Emma, Chloe and Sebastian. Daughter of the late Dr & Dr Mrs E. T. Buell, sister of late Viji Buell. Daughter-in-law of the late Mr & Mrs S. T. Navaratnam, sister-in-law of the late Faith Buell and the late Chintha Navaratnam, in Sydney on November 17, 2020. (Sunday Observer, 22.11.2020)

PULLE – Anton, husband of Corinne (Dinky), father of Clehan, Nilakshi and Nerin, father-in-law of Diyoni and Seanika, grandfather of Dulain, Ranjeev and Methuki. Brother of Terrence, Florence, late Gerard and Lena (all of Aust), in Sri Lanka. – 18, Old Waidya Road, Dehiwela, Sri Lanka. (Sunday Observer, 22.11.2020)

VAN CUYLENBURG – Irvine, husband of late Cynthia (nee Gonsal), father and father-in-law of Cedric and late Margie (Aust), Andrea and late Sanath Deheragoda, Luan and Shalini, Marcel and Vaughan De Kretser (Aust), Darnley (Aust), Keith and Candy (Aust) and Irvin. Grandfather of Melanie, Evan Melissa, Nilusha, Christina, Harris and Chris, great grandfather of Zach and Persephone, in Sri Lanka on November 19, 2020. (Sunday Observer, 22.11.2020)

CLAESSEN – Jean. M., (28.06.1954 – 21.11.2020) at Story, Wyoming, USA (Contributed)

MENDIS – Dr Olga, in Melbourne, on November 23, 2020. (Contributed)

FERNANDO – Pamela Aloma (nee Wittensleger), (08.11.1951 – 19.11.2020), wife of Subash (dec), mother of Michelle and Ryan, mother-in-law of Dylan and Emily, grandmother of Julian, Makayla, Sebastian and Shae, in Perth, WA (The West Australian, 24.11.2020)

DIRCKZE – Vinnie, husband of Audrey, father of Mark and Tania, Sharon and late Angelo, grandfather of Shannon, Andre, Lorenzo and Tatiana. Son of late Tony (Snr) and Joyce, brother of Tony and Rocky, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 25.11.2020)

VANNIASINGHAM – Dr Gladys Mageswari , (06.06.1924 – 24.11.2020), wife of the late Dr Thomas Vanniasingham, mother of Dr Peter & Nilo, {Paul, James & Rupa and Dr Ruth & Ravi Mills. Grandmother of Vashti & Nahan, Dr Nilani, Jesuran, Timothy, Tishani & Tamisha, great grandmother of Ava, in Sydney. (Sydney Morning Herald, 26.11.2020)

LEMPHERS OLSSEN – Petal, daughter of late Ivor and Vida Lemphers, sister of Carol, in Helsingborg, Sweden. (Contributed)

Note: All spelling of names as taken from Sri Lankan newspapers