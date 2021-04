by In

Obituary: Abayawickrema, Piyasiri

Abayawickrema Piyasiri, husband of Karin, father of Chrisantha, Mark (Australia) and Niel, Father-in-law of Sarah, and Georgie (Australia), grandfather of Molly – May, Barnaby, Gabrille, and Arabella and Lottie (Australia)

Son of late Mr Benjamin de Silva and Mrs Jane Abayawickrema, Brother of Nanda,

Premasiri, Soma and Kusuma

Passed away on 5thApril, 2021 in Richmond, UK aged 87 years

Cremation will be on Tuesday 4th May 2021 at Mortlake Crematorium Richmond UK