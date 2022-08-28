Obituary: DAVY – DOREEN FELICIA
DAVY – DOREEN FELICIA, beloved wife of (late) Clifford, loved mother of (late) Carlyle, Cavin, Rochelle & Davnel, mother -in-law of Melanie, Rosita, Adrian Pietersz & Rozana, grandmother of Ronella & Alan, great-grandmother of Christian, daughter of (late) Lawrence & Beryl Rodrigo, sister of Clement. Remains lie at Jayaratne Funeral Palour Borella from 8.30am on the 25th of August 2022, service at 2.45pm. Thereafter burial at General Cemetery Borella (Roman Catholic Section)049141