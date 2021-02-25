Obituary for Leslie Fernando – Born 20th April, 1937 – Died 17th February, 2021

With heavy hearts the family of Leslie Fernando, age 83, announces his unexpected but peaceful passing on 17th February, 2021 at his home in Noble Park, Melbourne Vic. Australia.

Leslie is survived by his three children Michelle, Kevin and Andrea, his loving partner Shirley and her sons Cedric, Johan, Roger and Mark (Woody), and his beloved grand and great grandchildren.

He was born in Colombo, Sri Lanka to his late parents, Justin Everard Fernando and Edith Rosamond Fernando. Leslie was the second eldest of four children – brother Hylton (deceased), and sisters Yvonne and Audrey.

Leslie was educated in his early years at St Joseph’s College in Colombo where he excelled in boxing, swimming and cadets. At the age of 18 he joined the Ceylon Signals Corps, where he rose to the rank of Group Ex Class 1 in Technical Trade as Signalman.

Leaving Sri Lanka in 1971, Leslie joined Standard Telephone Cables (later Alcatel) in Melbourne until his retirement.

He played active and instrumental roles in the Burgher Association (Australia), where he was President and Committee Member for many years, the Ceylon Ex-Servicemen’s Association, and Ceylon Freemasons.

Leslie had a genuine love for family & friends, and was happiest when he was surrounded by those he cherished and loved. He always had a great sense of adventure throughout his life, including fishing, hunting, golf, darts and exploring new places, which allowed him to make long life friends along the way, two of which, Jeff Koch and Ralph Moldrich, sadly recently passed away.

He had an infectious personality that simply attracted people to him. He was always on the lookout for his next hobby or interest, and loved to search for the best equipment to go with it. He loved cooking, but most of all sharing his delicious creations with others.

He will be dearly missed by so many, Leslie (Devoted and loving Dad/Partner/Poppy/Brother/ Uncle/Friend), we are all the richer for having you in our lives, but take great comfort in knowing you will be welcomed into the loving arms of all those who have gone before you. May you rest in peace.

A Viewing will be held at Tobin Brothers Currents of Life Chapel, 505 Princes Highway, Noble Park (opposite Browns Road) on Tuesday 2nd March 2021 at 5:00 pm.

Funeral Mass for Mr Leslie Fernando will be offered at St Anthony’s Church, 90 Buckley Street, Noble Park on Wednesday 3rd March 2021 at 11:00 am.

Refreshments will be served in the Parish Hall at the conclusion of Mass.

The Funeral Mass for Leslie will be webcast live at: https://tobinbrothers.com.au/ tribute/details/19236/Leslie- Fernando/obituary.html# tribute-start