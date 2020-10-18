Obituary: LA’BROOY – BENJAMIN VERE

LA’BROOY – BENJAMIN VERE – Ex Sri Lankan Navy. Beloved husband of late Maureen,​ father of Valerie,​ Robin,​ Adrian,​ Diedrie,​ Allan,​ father-in-law of Errol,​ Annette,​ Helen,​ Adrian and Geetha,​ beloved grandfather of Michelle,​ Rochelle,​ Natasha,​ Dylan,​ Shaun,​ Scott,​ Nicole,​ Keegan,​ Adele,​ Jessica and Jason. Great grandfather of Sophie,​ Manuel,​ Valencia,​ Esmeralda and Michele. Cortege leaves Mahinda Funeral Parlour,​ Mount Lavinia on Sunday 18th October 2020 at 4 p.m. for cremation at Galkissa Cemetery.

TO ALL, I received a phone call this morning









Advising that Benjamin Vere Labrooy passed away this morning in SRI LANKA after an Illness

Please inform all EX Sri Lankan Navy Serviceman who are domiciled around the world and members of the Labrooy Family who also are Domiciled around the world

Benjamin Daughter Deidre domiciled in Perth is married to my youngest Brother

For funeral details –Please check the S L Papers or I will pass these to CHRIIS LAWTON When I am advised

Please keep the Labrooy family in your prayers during this difficult time

Take care stay safe with blessings

keith







