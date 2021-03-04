Obituary: Pandikoralage Sunil Chandra de Silva

b. 30 January 1941, Colombo, Ceylon

d. 28 February 2021, Gosford NSW, Australia

Father: K.V.P.D.A. “Diony” de Silva (deceased)

Mother: Lakshmi C. de Silva (née Gooneratne) (deceased)

Wife: Senanie de Silva (née Gunasekera)

Son: Sidat de Silva

Daughter: Samanti de Silva (deceased)

Brother: Channa de Silva (deceased)

eLanka will be publishing the funeral details (live streaming) over the next few days. Please visit this page later for further details. we at eLanka are so saddened by this news of a gentleman who has done so much to the Sri Lankan community both in Sri Lanka and Australia (Sydney)!..Sunil de Silva…. may you Rest In Peace!

Please see below for the Live Stream Local Time (all visitors will be shown local time of the Live Stream) – (Note: Live Stream link to follow)

Sydney, NSW, Australia: 11:00 am AEDT

Monday, 8 March 2021

https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/fixedtime.html?msg=Celebrating+Sunil&iso=20210308T11&p1=3777

Obituary by Navin Gooneratne in Colombo (first cousin)

* Barrister at Law, New South Wales Bar Association, Australia (Jul 1992 – Jun 2017)

– NSW Crown Prosecutor, Australia (Nov 1996 – Jan 2013)

* Advocate of the Supreme Court, Bar Association of Sri Lanka (1963 – 1992)

– Attorney General of Sri Lanka, President’s Counsel (Sep 1988 – Jun 1992)

– Additional Solicitor General (1982 – 1988)

– Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (1979 – 1981)

– Deputy Solicitor General (1978 – 1979)

Sunil passed away peacefully on the 28th of February 2021 at his home in Gosford (north of Sydney).

Coming from Galle, Sunil was educated at Richmond, Royal and Law Colleges.

After a brief spell under the tutelage of his illustrious uncle A.C. Gooneratne Q.C., he joined the Attorney General’s Department as a Crown Counsel and rose to its apex as the Attorney General of Sri Lanka.

He left our shores to Australia to educate his children while keeping a firm foot in our soil, attending the annual Royal-Thomian as one of the stalwarts of the Mustangs and advising on several fronts with his practical approach to life, always with a touch of good humour.

He was a Trustee of the Light of Asia Foundation providing invaluable legal and general advice on many issues and will be sorely missed during the challenging years ahead.

His life was full of mischief and adventure, fearless and friendly, celebrating his 80th birthday a few weeks back – as usual with good humour – and leaving behind lasting memories for all who had the good fortune to associate him.

May his life’s journey take him swiftly to the ultimate bliss of liberation from suffering.

— Navin