Obituary: PEREIRA, ALAN

6/08/2022

Funeral Prayers for Mr Alan Pereira will take place at the Stratus Chapel, Bunurong Memorial Park, 790 Frankston-Dandenong Rd Dandenong South on Tuesday, 23rd August, 2022 commencing at 2.30 pm.

Private cremation

Rosary and Viewing will be held at St Kevin’s Catholic Church, 120 Hallam Rd, Hampton Park on Monday, 22nd August, 2022 commencing at 6.00 pm.

16/08/2022

Beloved son of the late Professor E.O.E. and Mavis Pereira

Darling husband of Margot

Loving Father of Nigel, Louis and Kevin

Brother of Lorenz and Brian (dec.)

Father-in-Law of Debra and Samantha

Adored Grandfather of Jordan, Tristan, Yannick, and Lanah

Brother in-Law of Randolph (dec.), Howard (dec.), Geoffrey, Jerome,

Gail, Aloma, Ophelia, Jean, Kumudini and Russel.

