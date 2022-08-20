Obituary: PEREIRA, ALAN
6/08/2022
Funeral Prayers for Mr Alan Pereira will take place at the Stratus Chapel, Bunurong Memorial Park, 790 Frankston-Dandenong Rd Dandenong South on Tuesday, 23rd August, 2022 commencing at 2.30 pm.
Private cremation
Rosary and Viewing will be held at St Kevin’s Catholic Church, 120 Hallam Rd, Hampton Park on Monday, 22nd August, 2022 commencing at 6.00 pm.
Melbourne 3004
PEREIRA, ALAN
16/08/2022
Beloved son of the late Professor E.O.E. and Mavis Pereira
Darling husband of Margot
Loving Father of Nigel, Louis and Kevin
Brother of Lorenz and Brian (dec.)
Father-in-Law of Debra and Samantha
Adored Grandfather of Jordan, Tristan, Yannick, and Lanah
Brother in-Law of Randolph (dec.), Howard (dec.), Geoffrey, Jerome,
Gail, Aloma, Ophelia, Jean, Kumudini and Russel.
Melbourne
Date listed: 18/8/2022
Publication: Herald Sun
Originally published on: My Tributes