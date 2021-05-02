Oman and Sri Lanka explore food sector cooperation

Source:-omanobserver

BUSINESS REPORTER

Muscat, may 1 – Eng Saleh al Shanfari, CEO — Oman Food Investment Holding Company SAOC, the wholly government-owned food sector investment and development vehicle (part of Oman Investment Authority), held talks with Ameer Ajwad, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Sultanate of Oman, on cooperation in the food sector between Sri Lanka and the Sultanate of Oman.

They also explored new areas for mutual cooperation in the food sector and agreed to connect B2B links between Oman Food Investment Holding Co (OFIC) and food sector companies in Sri Lanka.

OFIC is a State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) owned by Oman Investment Authority, mandated to promote Oman’s food security, through partnerships with government agencies, private operators and investors. OFIC aims to boost Oman’s food security and economic well-being by investing in domestic and international food projects in partnership with food companies, investors and other stakeholders. OFIC is a group of companies consisting of more than 10 prominent food sector companies in Oman.

Ambassador Ameer Ajwad was accompanied by First Secretary of Sri Lanka Embassy in Oman Dilini Abeysekara.