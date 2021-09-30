One Mediator

One Mediator

Proverbs 18:10,” The name of the Lord is a strong tower;

The righteous run to it and are safe.”

Apostolic Christianity that began with 120 humans in the year 33AD in Jerusalem, shall be the Communication Tower of our Maker, still available for any human who wants to communicate with their Maker. Acts 1:15, “In those days Peter stood up among the believers (a group numbering about a hundred and twenty)”

Before the arrival of Christ on earth, hundreds of paths were hypostasized by humans, as the ultimate destination for the Human soul. These intellectuals were crowned by human academia as great Philosophers.

Moses documents the story of Cain and Abel in the first book of Scripture.

The only path for the human soul to reach eternity; revealed to an Apostolic Christian is the way of Abel. All other ninety-nine thousand paths are the way of Cain, purely human reasoning. [B] What did Abel do to please his Maker?

Abel copied his father’s exercise, exactly what the Maker performed to cover the “Nakedness of Adam and Eve”, after their fall from Grace. The temporary attornment for the sin of his parents.

According to Scripture: The Maker of humanity used the Nation of Hebrews to re-establish the connection that was lost by our first parents in the Paradise Garden where they were placed.

2000 years later, our Maker called his servant Abraham to re-install the power (Faith) of God as a Substance of Hope for all humanity. [B]

This is the project of Redemption built within the project of Creation, written and sealed in eternity as the “Book of Life”. [B]

Scripture says with absolute certainty “there is only one mediator between God and Man”, 1 Timothy 2:5, “For there is one God and one Mediator between God and men, the Man Christ Jesus,”

Adam was the 1st son of God whose Blood became tainted with Sin. The blood of Adam had to be cleansed, sacrifice of “Jesus was the new seed of redemption” became the promise made for humanity on the day Adam disobeyed the Maker. Genesis 3:14, So the Lord God said to the serpent:

“Because you have done this,

You are cursed more than all cattle,

And more than every beast of the field;

On your belly you shall go,

And you shall eat dust

All the days of your life.

15 And I will put enmity

Between you and the woman,

And between your seed and her Seed;

He shall bruise your head,

And you shall bruise His heel.”

Revealed to an Apostolic Christian: The woman, referred above is the “Pure Faithful Bride for Christ”, living on earth today, going through the Sanctification process with the Helper sent upon the Apostles on the day of Pentecost.

Revealed to an Apostolic Christian “bruising the head” is the wisdom and knowledge of Darkness that snared our First mother “Eve”. Apostle Paul wrote to the Church of Corinth,

1 Corinthians 1:19, “For it is written:

“I will destroy the wisdom of the wise,

And bring to nothing the understanding of the prudent.”

1 Corinthians 1:27,” But God has chosen the foolish things of the world to put to shame the wise, and God has chosen the weak things of the world to put to shame the things which are mighty;”

John 14:6, “Jesus said to him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the father except through Me.”

“Bruising His Heel”, the obstacles placed by the enemy of our soul as we walk with Jesus in our hearts on earth, Jesus is our only Path to eternity, heels are the functional physiology of our spiritual walk.

The Organism that began on the day of Pentecost is the whole re-born Body of Christ, (Bones and Blood of Christ that never Decayed-[A]), today living on earth as the “Bride”, the faithful Church that shall vanish on the day of Rapture.

The Seed of this woman is clearly described in the first parable of Matthew 13 (the Sower of seed). The beginning of the Faithful Church. [B]

Where in the scripture is it documented? who the bridegroom of the faithful church (Bride) would be, as Christ Himself?

The Gospels:

When the Pharisees questioned Jesus about fasting, in the Gospel according to Matthew 9:14, and Luke 5:34, “Then the disciples of John came to Him, saying, “Why do we and the Pharisees fast often, but Your disciples do not fast?”

15 And Jesus said to them, “Can the friends of the bridegroom mourn as long as the bridegroom is with them? But the days will come when the bridegroom will be taken away from them, and then they will fast.”

Time-line for the Faithful Church was accurately prophesized by Jesus, as the seven churches in Mathew 13 and Revelation 2&3: The end for the Apostolic Christianity shall be the 7th parable of Matthew 13, the parable of the Drag-net, when the good fish shall be separated from the bad. The faithful from the unfaithful. [A]

The criteria for the good and bad are documented in Leviticus 11:9,” “These you may eat of all that are in the water: whatever in the water has fins and scales, whether in the seas or in the rivers—that you may eat.”

For an Apostolic Christian: Scales represent the “Garment of Salvation”, full protection from the enemy of our soul.

Fins represent the “Direction and the guidance from the Spirit of Pentecost”

The seventh parable of Matthew 13, the angels will separate the faithful from the unfaithful using the tools of Scripture.

John the Baptist, the last prophet of the Old Testament prophesizes: Jesus as the “Lamb of God who shall take away the sin of the world.”

Scripture seals; the Final act of Redemption for all Creation was the Sacrifice of the Lamb of God;

Abel did not reason this by himself, it was revealed to him as the only acceptable offering for displeasing the Almighty Creator of Life. Just as the only command given to Adam; never to touch the tree of “Knowledge”. Adam did not obey this command, so the repercussion was to inherit death.

John 1:14, “The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the father, full of grace and truth.”

Scripture is the written account of the Pure Light of Creation resting in the Human Soul, on the seventh day of Creation. “Jesus the Word” that was in eternity is the Light that was separated on the 1st day of creation. [B] Genesis 1:3,” Then God said, “Let there be light”; and there was light. 4 And God saw the light, that it was good; and God divided the light from the darkness.”

Scripture reveals to the faithful: “good” is everything he created from this Light and the Darkness is the Evil (the rebellious angels of Light)

{the word becoming flesh involved the omniscience work (Wisdom and Knowledge of the Holy one of Israel) of our maker, manufacturing, Adam to operate forever.

Adam forfeited this Gift for the fruit from the tree of Knowledge from the Darkness, losing the living ingredient “Faith”.

The 40 scripture writers, wrote 66 books with this one single message of Redemption of the Faithful. [A]

So, the Faithless shall Perish, their flesh return into dust, their souls to the Darkness, finally ending in the Lake of Fire. [B]

The Redemption plan of the Creator of Humanity was written on the 1st day of creation to separate the Light from Darkness.

The Darkness was and is the fallen group of the angels of Light. Lucifer and all his angels are destined to the lake of Fire [B].

The promise to the Faithful is the Revelation of “our Maker” in our hearts!

1Peter 1:2, “elect according to the foreknowledge of God the Father, in sanctification of the Spirit, for obedience and sprinkling of the blood of Jesus Christ:”

Before we receive the Baptism of Pentecost, all human souls are in Darkness. The day we are redeemed through the death and resurrection of “Jesus”, the Light of Christ begins to shine in our hearts. The process of Sanctification shall begin with the “Helper sent upon the Apostles of Christ”.

So, according to Apostolic Christianity, no human soul is yet in hell, until the 2nd resurrection. [B]

From Genesis to Revelation, the Redemption plan had faithful servants scheduled to arrive on planet earth at the appointed time.

There was nothing called “Time” until the fourth day of creation, when the Sun, moon and the stars were set in place.

Third day of creation, was Life on earth (Vegetation) [B] Genesis 1:11, “Then God said, “Let the earth bring forth grass, the herb that yields seed, and the fruit tree that yields fruit according to its kind, whose seed is in itself, on the earth”; and it was so. 12 And the earth brought forth grass, the herb that yields seed according to its kind, and the tree that yields fruit, whose seed is in itself according to its kind. And God saw that it was good. 13 So the evening and the morning were the third day.” [ Moses, who was, just the reporter of Creation Plan did not have any other word in his vocabulary to represent the surface of the “earth”, yet to be formed.]

It was “Sin” that separated humanity from our Creator!

My brothers and Sisters; Please go through the list of 19 sins we commit daily on this planet; Only the last 19th Sin shall take a human soul to the lake of Fire, rest of the 18 sins are forgivable through the revealed sacrifice accepted by our Creator. [B], this is Apostolic Christianity.

2 Timothy 3: “But mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. 2 People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, 3 without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, 4 treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God— 5 having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.”

If a reader of scripture doubts a single phrase of the 66 books, their faith is not complete. The tree of life in them is yet to bear fruit.

This tree of life begins in their heart with a single seed of faith.

After Adam, Mary was the final human vessel, the mother of Jesus who received the seed of faith in “Flesh” to be delivered to the world. The scheduling of Faith arriving on earth was before the foundation of the world. [B]

Scripture says there was no one righteous, all have gone astray. So, no human is free of sin. Romans 3:10, “As it is written:

“There is no one righteous, not even one;”

This included Mary, the mother of Jesus who also, needed Redemption. The true evidence is in the Prayer written by the Scripture writer Luke, inspired by the single Spirit poured upon him on the day of Pentecost.

Acts 2:38, “Peter replied, “Repent and be baptized, every one of you, in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins. And you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. 39 The promise is for you and your children and for all who are far off—for all whom the Lord our God will call.”

So, the only sin that can take a human soul to the lake of fire is not accepting the free gift of Pentecost.

The word repents for the Faithful is a Transformation, a new heart, the blood in them is free of sin. [A]

The word repents for the faithless is Sacrifice and agony, unchanged heart with un-redeemed blood. [B]

{sacrifice and agony are philosophical teaching coming from religions of Cain, long before the arrival of the prophesized “holy one” of Israel the Lamb of God whose “Bloodshed” paid the price for our sin once for all. bore all the agony and pain of all mankind, Isaiah 53

“Surely, He has borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows;

Yet we esteemed Him stricken, Smitten by God, and afflicted.

5 But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities;

The chastisement for our peace was upon Him,

And by His stripes we are healed.6 All we like sheep have gone astray;

We have turned, every one, to his own way;

And the Lord has laid on Him the iniquity of us all.”}

With the scripture writer Luke, 3000 more souls received the seed of Faith on the day of Pentecost. What Mary received 33 years before the day of Pentecost, in her Flesh. Her soul was redeemed with the 120 humans, when the resurrected Jesus blew into their hearts, the Spirit of Pentecost. John 20:20,” When He had said this, He showed them His hands and His side. Then the disciples were glad when they saw the Lord.

21 So Jesus said to them again, “Peace to you! As the Father has sent Me, I also send you.” 22 And when He had said this, He breathed on them, and said to them, “Receive the Holy Spirit. 23 If you forgive the sins of any, they are forgiven them; if you retain the sins of any, they are retained.”

This is the Helper sent upon the faithful on the day of Pentecost. Anyone who receives this Baptism is Licensed to forgive.

My brothers and Sisters: This inscription in the Scripture below is not a prayer; it is the constitution of the Faithful Church (the living body of Christ on earth, today).

Luke 1: 47, After receiving the Holy Spirit: Mary said:

“My soul glorifies the Lord

47 and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior,

48 for he has been mindful

of the humble state of his servant.

From now on all generations will call me blessed,

49 for the Mighty One has done great things for me—

holy is his name.

50 His mercy extends to those who fear him,

from generation to generation.

51 He has performed mighty deeds with his arm;

he has scattered those who are proud in their inmost thoughts.

52 He has brought down rulers from their thrones

but has lifted up the humble.

53 He has filled the hungry with good things

but has sent the rich away empty.

54 He has helped his servant Israel,

remembering to be merciful

55 to Abraham and his descendants forever,

just as he promised our ancestors.”

Theologians have misled the Gentile nations to be unfaithful to scripture. Scripture is revealed to the faithful only through the Baptism of Pentecost as the “Absolute Truth”.

Jesus turning water to wine at the wedding feast at Cana:

This wedding took place 3 years before the day of Pentecost.

At that time, Mary the mother of Jesus had spent 30 years with her son (Jesus) and knew in her heart who Jesus was and the ultimate truth of the “Redemption project” prophesied by all the Prophets of Israel.

700 years before Christ; 53rd chapter of Isaiah clearly describes the life and the prophecy of the “Holy One ” of Israel and the prophecy of the 3rd day in scripture. [B]

It is not different to the 3rd day of creation in Genesis, when God created Vegetation (Life). Apostle John clearly documents “nothing was made without Him”. John 1:3, “All things were made through Him, and without Him nothing was made that was made.” [B]

It is not different to the 3rd day in Exodus, when God said to Moses to consecrate the Israelites to face God (face the living God). Exodus 19:10, “Then the Lord said to Moses, “Go to the people and consecrate them today and tomorrow, and let them wash their clothes. 11 And let them be ready for the third day. For on the third day the Lord will come down upon Mount Sinai in the sight of all the people.”

This is the prophesy of the day of “Rapture” for the faithful church, end of Grace for all the Gentile nations of the Globe. (Come Lord Jesus come, last verse in the 66th book of scripture) [B]

It is not different to the 3rd day, a sign given by Jesus to his disciple, Jonah in the Fish. Matthew 12:40, “For as Jonah was three days and three nights in the belly of the great fish, so will the Son of Man be three days and three nights in the heart of the earth.”

The 3rd day in scripture is coined to the final sacrifice of human life to begin a new life with Christ. The Death and resurrection of the human soul with Christ.

When scripture writes 3rd day the Apostles of Jesus knew it is the 3rd day from Today, tomorrow and the next day. Luke 24:54, “That day was the Preparation, and the Sabbath drew near.”

Mary Magdalene arrived at the Tomb of Jesus on the 3rd day.

It was on the third day Jesus and the disciples were with Mary the mother of Jesus, invited to the wedding feast in the Gospel according to John.

It was on the 3rd day the Wine ran out, (end of Grace) revealing to the faithful the end of the period of Grace. Reveals to the faithful, the time allotted by our Maker to be Redeemed shall be over for all the Gentile nations. The Helper sent on the day of Pentecost shall leave this earth on the day of the “Rapture”.

Jesus’ pin pointed this moment in the Gospel according to Luke 18:8,” I tell you that He will avenge them speedily. Nevertheless, when the Son of Man comes, will He really find faith on the earth?”

God’s time in our life is eternal, which confirms 1000 years of man’s time is 1 day for the Lord.

And according to scripture written by Solomon in the Song of Solomon, this one day is only 12 hours in the eternal clock for the Unfaithful, perishing blood to be transformed to eternal living blood.

The new sanctified and pure living blood that is still on earth as the Bride for Christ. [A]

And according to the wisdom of our Maker, written by Solomon, today is the 11th hour for the Gentile nations. At midnight the Lord shall return and the very next hour, the gentiles who are left behind shall cry for mercy. Solomon 6:13, “Return, return, O Shulamite;”

Return, return, that we may look upon you!” [B]

3 days is all the Gentiles have to be drafted to the Army of Christ and ultimately, return with Christ, to accomplish the will of the Father promised to Abraham for Israel.

So, in the Scripture John 2:4, “Jesus said to her, “Woman, what does your concern have to do with Me? My hour has not yet come.”

When Jesus said “My hour has not come yet”, the faithful understands the prophesy of his words shall be fulfilled in eternity with the “wedding of the Lamb”, the final hour of the wedding feast for all humanity. Revelation 19:7, “Let us be glad and rejoice and give Him glory, for the marriage of the Lamb has come, and His wife has made herself ready.”

“Scriptural Hour” in eternal time is still a time span that man has no comprehension. It shall be revealed at some time during our journey on planet earth. It is revealed to “a faithful servant through the Baptism of Pentecost”, time allotted to a human on earth is “only the will of our Maker”, who knitted us in our mother’s womb.

Every human has a lifetime to receive the call, work in the Vineyard to receive the wages (one Denarii), our salvation and return to our Maker. [A]

Jesus prophesied the Birth of the Faithful Church on the 3rd day. So, Mary at Cana, that very instant had no clue to the day of Pentecost.

Apostles, declared in the New Testament; Without the baptism of the Holy Spirit no one is a part of the faithful church.

So, prophetically the “woman” referred by Jesus at the wedding feast at Cana, points to the Unfaithful Church (not the will of our Maker but the will of Mary), without any revelation of the Project of “Redemption”.

Until Mary received the Baptism with the 120 other faithful servants, when the resurrected Lord appeared to them, was when the Faithful church born, there was nothing external to differentiate the faithful from the unfaithful. Only the “Helper” living in their hearts. [B]

Mary was chosen by our Creator to house the “Seed of Faith” in her womb, like all other servants used by our Creator to accomplish “His” will.

When we receive this seed into our hearts, we become a part of this faithful project of salvation.

Apostolic Christianity: Mary too had to Die to this world to live in Jesus, to be resurrected like all other recipients of the seed of Faith.

Apostle Paul writes” Jew, Greek, Free or Slave receives the same blessing of Salvation. Romans 10:12, “For there is no distinction between Jew and Greek, for the same Lord over all is rich to all who call upon Him. 13 For “whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved.”

Mary was Blessed with the seed of faith in her Womb. This seed is Jesus. The beginning of the Faithful Church.

Mary housed the first faithful church; this was evident at the first Miracle at the wedding feast at Cana. [A]

This is the revelation of scripture for a mother who bore children at a humanly impossible age (very old or very young)

Examples; Eve, Sara (Isaac), Rebecca (Jacob), Rachel (Joseph) and Elizbeth (John the Baptist), all these women knew that the one they carried in their womb were conceived of the Spirit with a Promise.

For the Faithless who are not Baptized with the spirit of Pentecost; interprets the word Mary as a Deity (sinless).

For someone reading the Bible without the Baptism of Pentecost, this is taught to them as a prayer. Only the faithful born of the Spirit of Pentecost knows the Mediator is missing.

My brothers and sisters; do not let anyone teach you any other doctrine other than Apostolic scripture. Theologians are teaching their own doctrine, since the 3rd century after Pentecost. contrary to the Spirit that humanity received on the day of Pentecost.

Only Mary knew at the first wedding feast at Cana, that Jesus was the Redeemer, who came to this earth with the promise of salvation for all humanity before his final sacrifice on the Cross. [A]

After the death and resurrection of Jesus, all the Faithful were gathered in the Upper Room with Mary a part of the original faithful church, constantly in prayer, communicating freely with the Spirit of Redemption.

Acts 1: 14, “They all joined together constantly in prayer, along with the women and Mary the mother of Jesus, and with his brothers.

15 In those days Peter stood up among the believers (a group numbering about a hundred and twenty)”

Scripture is perfectly clear of the act of “Forgiveness”; the only sin that will take you to the lake of fire is not accepting the free gift of faith. [B]

Romans 10:9 “If you declare with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”

Matthew 12:32, “And so, I tell you, every kind of sin and slander can be forgiven, but blasphemy against the Spirit will not be forgiven. 32 Anyone who speaks a word against the Son of Man will be forgiven, but anyone who speaks against the Holy Spirit will not be forgiven, either in this age or in the age to come.”

Conclusion:

Our Maker gave us Eyes to see the beauty of his creation, and a heart to reveal his will. He taught his Apostles everything before sending His spirit upon all humanity on the day of Pentecost.

Apostle Paul puts in his epistles Romans 1:20, “For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead, so that they are without excuse, 21 because, although they knew God, they did not glorify Him as God, nor were thankful, but became futile in their thoughts, and their foolish hearts were darkened.”

Today we have no excuse! Apostle Paul writes to the Church in Corinth:

2 Corinthians 13:13, “All the saints greet you. “Apostolic Christians know without a shadow of doubt in their hearts that “Saints are still breathing air on earth. “No human has the power to judge another man dead or alive.

My brothers and sisters; There are no dead saints, the Faithful who Harbored the Spirit of Pentecost (Including Mary) are still alive in Christ. Living saints are those who harbor the spirit of Pentecost in their Hearts… Those who die in Christ, their souls are with Christ [B], their mortal dust is still on earth, until the 2nd resurrection: Revelation 20:6,” Blessed and holy is he who has part in the first resurrection. Over such the second death has no power, but they shall be priests of God and of Christ, and shall reign with Him a thousand years.”

There is absolutely no connection between the Living and the dead. [B]

We have only one connection to the Creator through the Risen Christ. This is the Helper sent upon humanity on the day of Pentecost.

To be an Apostolic Christian, all you need is to embrace scripture. The act is; diving into the River of Life flowing from Revelation to Genesis and swim through the waters of Salvation, ending up in Eternity. [A]

Proverbs 18:10,” The name of the Lord is a strong tower;

The righteous run to it and are safe.”

Reference [A] 66 Bones That Saw No Decay LuckyN- Xulon Press 2018.

Reference [B] the Blog. (christianityisme.com)