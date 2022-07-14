OrionStellar Data Center awarded ISO 27001 Information Security Management System certification

OrionStellar Data Center, Sri Lanka’s first high-density & carrier-neutral data center, which also became Sri Lanka’s first TIA-942 Rated 3 design certified data center recently, has gained yet another industry recognition by achieving the ISO 27001 certification for Information Security Management.

As an international standard, ISO 27001 defines a formal framework and information security controls to systematically manage information security demands within today’s information technology landscape. ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certification reiterates OrionStellar’s commitment in ensuring best-in-class information security practices when delivering services to its customers.

In a ceremony held at Orion City IT Park on 21st June 2022, OrionStellar was formally presented the ISO 27001 certification by Bureau Veritas, a leading global certification body, in recognition of achieving the coveted certification in April 2022, in the presence of TrustVault Pvt Ltd, the consulting firm entrusted with this endeavor.

OrionStellar Data Center is designed to provide highly secured, reliable and sustainable data center services for top enterprises across finance, manufacturing, and other diversified sectors demanding stringent information security practices. Further, OrionStellar is offering tailor-made data center hosting packages for startups and SME customers as well.

Addressing the gathering of the awarding ceremony Nalaka Wijaya Bandara, COO of OrionStellar said: “As a world-class data center facility, independent accreditation such as ISO 27001 & TIA Rated 3 classification enable OrionStellar to position our capability to provide best in class data center services not only to Sri Lankan enterprises but also to regional multinationals.”

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification is considered the most essential information security certifications for data centers defining information security management across fourteen aspects of an organization and more than hundred information security controls. The recent certification also provides customers of OrionStellar the necessary framework and compliance in their information security needs, further backed by a well-defined management system, including physical security measures, continuous surveillance, network and system access management, cybersecurity preparedness, among a multitude of other features supported by a globally recognized system infrastructure.

Caption(L-R):

OrionStellar Marketing & Business Development Lead Shashini Bandara, Manager – Data Center Operations Dammika De Joedth, Manager – Product Innovation & Compliance Gaveen De Silva, Chief Operation Officer Nalaka W. Bandara with Bureau Veritas (Pvt) Ltd General Manager Shan Nanayakkara, Manager – Marketing & Sales Certification Service Line Subash Asanga De Silva & TrustVault (Pvt) Ltd Managing Director & Co-Founder Buddhika De Alwis.