Our Generation – by Des Kelly

from "Keiths-Squared", with thanks to Keith Ockersz

and Keith Bennett

If this happens to be a repeat, then, it’s a repeat worth repeating.

Desmond Kelly

(Editor-in-Chief) e’ Lanka.



> *WE ARE A GENERATION WHO*

> *WILL NEVER COME BACK*

> May 2022

>

> ⚄ A generation who *walked to school* and then walked back.

> ⚄ A generation who *went to school* by *bus/train* and came back.

> ⚄ A generation who did their *homework alone* to get out of the house *to play in the street.*

> ⚄ A generation who played *marbles, and hide and seek in the backyard.*

> ⚄ A generation who made *mud cakes and paper boats* in the rain.

> ⚄ A generation who collected *bubble gum cards.*

> ⚄ A generation who collected *returned old newspapers* and used bottles to the *bottle man.*

> ⚄ A generation who made *paper planes* that flew…

> ⚄ A generation who bought vinyl albums to play on *gramophones.*

> ⚄ A generation who collected *photographs of musicians* and celebrities.

> ⚄ A generation who played *scrabble, snakes & ladders, ludo, and rummy* on rainy days.

> ⚄ A generation who listened to *Radio Ceylon* from the morning.

> ⚄ A generation who had *parents who were always there.*

> ⚄ A generation who ate at *Greenlands Hotel* & *Saraswathi Lodge.*

> ⚄ A generation who ate *“Alerics – red topped with snow-white ice cream,”* that was boldly emblazoned on the top at *Piccadilly Cafe,* Bambalapitiya.

> ⚄ A generation who *cycled down every street in the block.*

> ⚄ A generation who sucked on *bulto* and *narambik lozenges.*

> ⚄ A generation who ate *achcharu* from the *old lady* on the *street corner.*

> ⚄ A generation who *climbed trees* to *eat fruit* off the branches.

> ⚄ A generation who hit the matinee at *Savoy and Majestic* every Tuesday.

> ⚄ A generation who hung out at the *Bamba Flats* hoping to hook a *pretty dame.*

> ⚄ A generation who *loved music, bell-bottom pants,* and some guys with *long hair*

> ⚄ A generation who kept *autograph books* and *cherished them like their life.*

> ⚄ *A generation who will never come back!*

> ⚄ *I loved Growing up when I did.*