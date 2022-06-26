Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 26th June 2022 – 8th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 26th June 2022 – 8th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 26th June 2022 – 8th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

“THE BAILA-BEAT” -by Des Kelly

Watch Cricket Highlights – Sri Lanka vs Australia ODI Series – June 2022

Des’ Birthday Celebration ……By Phyllis De Silva

PRESENTING MY BOOK, THE EXTRA MILE TO HIS EMINENCE MALCOLM CARDINAL RANJITH

ceylon filmfest – friends dance – real jaffna – thaminie’s piano – bilal and dimanthi – By Jayam Rutnam

Sri Lanka-News as of 24th June 2022 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Roaring Lion’s kill off Kangaroo challenge – by Trevine Rodrigo (Melbourne – eLanka Sports editor)

A Book Review-An outstanding treatise on Human Food – By Dr Palitha Ganewatta

Australian minister dispatched to Sri Lanka to demand a halt to refugees fleeing destitution – By Max Boddy

Passionate Sri Lankan Fans awarded “MoM” Award-by Michael Roberts

“IN A NUTSHELL” – by Des Kelly

George Benson absolutely Live by Patrick Ranasinghe

Leading French travel agents arrive to experience Sri Lankan hospitality

SUNDAY CHOICE

Veteran actress Leonie Kotelawala passes away

We have to protect players from injury and focus on T20 World Cup, says Prof. Arjuna de Silva-by Dhammika Ratnaweera

IMF delegation here today to discuss loan agreement-by Shiromi Abeyasinghe

Compelled by love

Danny Boy By Lalith Paranavitana

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 111 24 06 2022

Positional Vertigo-Balance problem-by Harold Gunatillake

Marble Beach – a pristine beach in a sheltered bay – By Arundathie Abeysinghe

New tech in cellular networks for connected cars By Aditya Abeysinghe

Scholarship applications open for Tamil speakers

NEWS (400 WRDS, 1 PIC): Y’s Men International Asia Pacific President Ben Tsutomu to address this Saturday’s Sri Lankan Convention in Colombo

Johnny Mathis – Unforgettable

Asylum seekers to return to Sri Lanka after sea intercept

“No Country Music For Old Men – Bellamy Brothers Ft. John Anderson” – Another Kelly-Klassic

Kean Taylor,Henskens Dominello,Petinos media release – NSW Budget to boost women in small business

ANANDA WICKRAMAGE UNDISPUTED KING OF COMEDY WITH RHYTHEM, TIMING AND PACE – FOUR AND A HALF DECADES IN AN EFFERVERSCENT VOYAGE IN CELEBRITY – by Sunil Thenabadu

Ryan becomes Thomians’ highest scorer

Obituary: Sandy Densley Hilary Rodè – Funeral details

Obituary Notices June

