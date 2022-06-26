eLanka Newsletter – 26th June 2022 – 8th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
“THE BAILA-BEAT” -by Des Kelly
Watch Cricket Highlights – Sri Lanka vs Australia ODI Series – June 2022
Des’ Birthday Celebration ……By Phyllis De Silva
PRESENTING MY BOOK, THE EXTRA MILE TO HIS EMINENCE MALCOLM CARDINAL RANJITH
ceylon filmfest – friends dance – real jaffna – thaminie’s piano – bilal and dimanthi – By Jayam Rutnam
Sri Lanka-News as of 24th June 2022 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake
Roaring Lion’s kill off Kangaroo challenge – by Trevine Rodrigo (Melbourne – eLanka Sports editor)
A Book Review-An outstanding treatise on Human Food – By Dr Palitha Ganewatta
Australian minister dispatched to Sri Lanka to demand a halt to refugees fleeing destitution – By Max Boddy
Passionate Sri Lankan Fans awarded “MoM” Award-by Michael Roberts
“IN A NUTSHELL” – by Des Kelly
George Benson absolutely Live by Patrick Ranasinghe
Leading French travel agents arrive to experience Sri Lankan hospitality
SUNDAY CHOICE
Veteran actress Leonie Kotelawala passes away
We have to protect players from injury and focus on T20 World Cup, says Prof. Arjuna de Silva-by Dhammika Ratnaweera
IMF delegation here today to discuss loan agreement-by Shiromi Abeyasinghe
Compelled by love
Danny Boy By Lalith Paranavitana
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 111 24 06 2022
]
Positional Vertigo-Balance problem-by Harold Gunatillake
Marble Beach – a pristine beach in a sheltered bay – By Arundathie Abeysinghe
New tech in cellular networks for connected cars By Aditya Abeysinghe
Scholarship applications open for Tamil speakers
NEWS (400 WRDS, 1 PIC): Y’s Men International Asia Pacific President Ben Tsutomu to address this Saturday’s Sri Lankan Convention in Colombo
Johnny Mathis – Unforgettable
Asylum seekers to return to Sri Lanka after sea intercept
“No Country Music For Old Men – Bellamy Brothers Ft. John Anderson” – Another Kelly-Klassic
Kean Taylor,Henskens Dominello,Petinos media release – NSW Budget to boost women in small business
ANANDA WICKRAMAGE UNDISPUTED KING OF COMEDY WITH RHYTHEM, TIMING AND PACE – FOUR AND A HALF DECADES IN AN EFFERVERSCENT VOYAGE IN CELEBRITY – by Sunil Thenabadu
Ryan becomes Thomians’ highest scorer
Obituary: Sandy Densley Hilary Rodè – Funeral details
Obituary Notices June
Click below for events