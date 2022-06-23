“IN A NUTSHELL” – by Des Kelly

A special input for e’.Lanka., interesting facts (in brief), will be publicised regularly for thousands of avid readers of our website, simply to give them something to think about, just as “Kelly-Klassics”

gives them something to reminisce

about………. IN A NUTSHELL,

Judy Garland, World famous Singer

and Actress, who was born in 1922

would have been 100 years old, today, had she not passed away in 1969. She had a secret crush on famous Actor Clark Gable, who was born in 1901 and passed away in

1960, even recording a song, dedicated to him, titled “You made me love you”. So, there you are, folks, “In a nutshell” especially for you.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’ Lanka.