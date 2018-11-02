“OUR SOULS”, IN SRI LANKA” – By Des Kelly

I am sick to death, about it, so I have decided to write this little piece on behalf of all the Lankan/Aussie Burgher- buggers who were forced to leave the little Island of Ceylon, for one reason or another. Some of these people may not agree with me, but that is their prerogative.

I am also, not only “mad”, but totally “disturbed” about the fact that the present “Constitutional-Crisis” taking place, over there, does not seem to be in the least bit, newsworthyover here, in Oz. I do not give a damn about these crises.Bad news is abundant everywhere in the World, but, we, “Belittled-Burghers” (myself, for instance), like to be kept informed about what is happening in “Our Country”(after all, we were born there, too).

After having watched “Aunty A.B.C.”, “Uncle S.B.S”, and even “2nd Cousins” “The Sri Lanka Morning Show”, & others, on television, I am amazed that most of their programmes are “delayed-action” ones, with “news” that took place as much as a fortnight ago. Not ONE WORD was said, as regards what is occurring there, right now. This is most unsatisfying, and that is putting it, mildly.

As far as the Burghers are concerned, and so, WE should be, eLanka, the most prestigious website for each & every Lankan/Aussie, & “Patriots” everywhere, want nothing to do with Politics either in Australia or Sri Lanka. As far as this Editor is concerned, I take no sides with anyone, but, at the same time, regret the fact that, so soon, after a prolonged, unnecessary bloody war, in such a tiny little Country, those, in charge, cannot seem to pick up the reins and guide Sri Lanka on the road to “perfect-peace”. We want (and need) the tourists to keep going to this beautiful little Island, not looking for another Bali to spend their money in, sometimes suffering with “Bali-Belly”, to boot.

Personally, I never swear, mouth epithets & stuff, but I know my readers will believe me when I add this saying, which I will also claim as my own, in future.

“OUR SPIRITS”, EVERYWHERE, “OUR SOULS” IN SRI LANKA”

Another original composition, now revised, as follows:-

“CALYPSO D/CEYLON”.

This lovely little Country, that we LIVED in,

Filled with natural beauty, up to the brim,

ONCE ATTRACTED TOURISTS, from near & far,

NOW, IS BECOMING, A PART OF CHINA.

It WAS a Country that, beyond doubt,

There WAS EVERY REASON, TO BOAST ABOUT,

Take her other name, to say, in the least,

CHINA IS NOT “The Pearl of the East”!

Take Colombo, Kandy, or even Galle,

Just take any place in Lanka, at all,

The “moral” of our land was simplicity,

Interlaced with warm hospitality.

We have had some very “good years” in life,

We have also had some “trouble & strife”,

NOW, HERE’S ANOTHER DISMAL OUT-LOOK,

PEACE, MUST COME FIRST, in Our Country’s book.

Now everything is all said and done,

There’ll never be, another Ceylon

Now, that her banners, I have unfurled,

Our Homeland, must take her place in this World.

THIS IS MY ADVICE, NOT TOO LATE TO LEARN,

WRITTEN TO WHOM, IT MUST REALLY CONCERN,

LOOK AFTER LANKA, & WHAT IS SHE WORTH ?

PRICELESS, SHE IS, THIS LAND OF OUR BIRTH.!!

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief).