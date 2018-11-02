Sri Lanka Minister Daya Gamage in Melbourne to boost investment opportunities – By BY TREVINE RODRIGO IN MELBOURNE

Sri Lanka Minister Daya Gamage in Melbourne to boost investment opportunities

Pics. Courtesy AusNews Lanka, Melbourne.

BY TREVINE RODRIGO IN MELBOURNE

Sri Lankan Minister Daya Gamage was on a flying visit to Melbourne wooing businessmen and potential investors, mainly of Sri Lankan descent at a formal Media briefing organized by local news agency Aus News Lanka, at the Sandown Regency, (Walawwa), recently.



The Sri Lanka Minister was on a whistle stop tour of the Asia- Pacific region on a mission strongly sponsored by the Government in a concerted effort to increase potential trade and business opportunities that are aimed to primarily to lift the dwindling economy of the Island nation.



Outlining a plan by the current Government in Sri Lanka, Minister Gamage put forward the mutual benefits that investors and the country could achieve in the on going drive to boost export potential from Sri Lanka to lucrative markets such as Australia and New Zealand.

He said his current tour gave him plenty of insight into the viability of Sri Lankan produce similar to some of the other Asian nations that have flooded this region of the world.



The visiting Minister stressed the need for collaboration between Melbourne’s business community and the export industry in Sr Lanka in order to achieve bilateral trade and investment benefit for both parties while helping lift the country’s current financial dilemma caused by the alarming recent depreciating rupee.



Minister Gamage is one of many Sri Lankan emissaries to recently forge business opportunities between Australia and Sri Lanka as the country desperately seeks to lift its image in Asia and around the world in a bid to exploit its underused export potential while attempting to lift the country out of its current financial instability.



The Minister was accompanied on his visit to Melbourne by his wife who is the Deputy Minister for Petroleum in Sri Lanka.