Pathum Nissanka’s 72, Wanindu Hasaranga’s hat-trick futile as Six- happy Miller-Rabada aid Proteas to triumph in penultimate ball – by Sunil Thenabadu (eLanka Sports editor)

Pathum Nissanka's 72, Wanindu Hasaranga's hat-trick futile as Six- happy Miller-Rabada aid Proteas to triumph in penultimate ball

David Miller and Kagiso Rabada celebrate after pulling off the tricky win ICC via Getty

This encounter in the Group 1 between South Africa and Sri Lanka was crucial for both teams. Sri Lanka needed a win to have any chances to earn a place in the semi finals.Sri Lanka were the underdogs having been white washed by the Proteas in the run up to the T 20 WC series in our own backyard in the 3 match series.

Having put into bat chasing a modest total of 142 to win, their chase swerved almost hindered threatened to stagger off a cliff specifically when Wanindu Hasaranga claimed a T 20 WC hat-trick claiming the wickets of Markram,Bavuma and Pretorius in successive balls in the last ball and the first two balls in his second and third overs But the once joint record holder in T20 cricket the six-happy David Miller a trusted finisher in the second and third ball of Lahiru Kumara’s 20th over of the Proteas innings were hoisted for massive sixes over mid-wicket not only clearing the ropes but also nearly the stands.it was so unfortunate that Lahiru Kumara made Miller informal by pitching the balls in his arc. Sri Lanka’s inexperience ended up working for the jubilant Proteas.With this win South Africa stay in the fray for a semi final berth, while Sri Lanka find themselves depending on other several results to go their way if we are to be in contention.

In the Sri Lanka lost hard hitting Kusal Janith Perera who needed only four runs to the milestone of 1500 runs in T 20’s was clean bowled neck and crop uprooting his middle stump by Anrich Nortze for just four runs trying to swing as he was dismissed the other day by Mitchel Starc after wasting ten balls.As a very senior batsman having opened batting in the final T20 winning match against India in year 2014 he should take responsibility.. Charith Asalanka a relatively novice playing only his seventh T 20 batted with maturity in the identical fashion as in the previous two remarkable knocks against Bangladesh and Australia along with opener Pathum Nissanka added 41 runs for the second wicket was unfortunate to be run out as he slipped while running for the second run,scored an entertaining 21 in just 14 balls.Pathum Nissanka continued in aggression as wickets well at intervals at the other end.Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Avishka Fernando gave dolly return catches to Sambraz Shamsi worlds No one T 20 bowler, while Wanindu Hasaranga fell once more not connecting properly to be caught in the deep mid-wicket area.Pathum Nissanka a relatively novice did not show of it at all batted sans nerves striking the ball hard clearing the fence thrice hitting six boundaries in his 58 ball knock of 72 runs with a strike rate of 124.13 a lesson to all senior batsmen.

Other than Nissanka and Asalanka only other to reach double figures was skipper Shanaka with 11 off 10 balls.The wicket as predicted was not conducive for batting yet the total of 142 was a match winning one.

South African batsmen though struggled for runs barring Dwaine Pretorius all other batsmen entered double figures showed they were a mature lot not throwing their wickets.

In the fight back Dushmantha Chameera ,Wanindu Hasranga de Siva bowled intelligently capturing 2 for 27 and 3 for 20 respectively in their allotted four overs while the mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana was never his normal self-giving away 31 runs in his quota of overs, the second successive game he went wicketless.Well it should be added that whether the mystery spinner could triumph only on wickets that suits his type of bowling which is food for thought for the selectors, as he looked very ordinary bowler.

This defeat stunned and dumbfounded millions of passionate Sri Lankan fans scattered in the globe.

South Africa’s left arm spinner Sabraiz Shamsi was deservedly named the ;Player of the Match”



Wanindu Hasaranga pegged South Africa back with a hat-trick

