PETERITE RUGBY MELBOURNE

The demise is announced of our precious Shano the Shark, Chandrishan Perera.

He fought bravely and long, but flies free now from the heartbreaking limitations of the past 3 years since he suddenly got so debilitatingly ill.

CP’s mortal remains will lay at his home in Negombo, *No. 28, Lewis Place, Negombo from 7.30 am on Monday, 25th October 2021, and will be laid to rest at his family burial site, at 9.30 am.*

Float free & rest in peace till we meet again our love.

Vrai, Chayaan, N’keru & Tristan.

Past Peterite’s in Australia would like to pay tribute to another Peterite sporting legend for his yeoman service to Sri Lanka rugby and invaluable contribution he did for sports in general.

1984 Hong Sevens Bowl Winner

Fiji Sevens Bowl Winning Captain

Ex CH & FC and Sri Lanka Captain

National rugby selector and National Coach

Former CEO Sri Lanka rugby

Former Harlequins rugby player UK

Former combined university cricketer in UK

Former Sri Lanka cricket fitness trainer

Former Sri Lanka cricket media manager

Former journalist, sports commentator and rugby entertainer

Former fitness coach of St Peter’s College (Volunteer)

Founder of Carlsberg C Beach rugby

May the turf lie on you gently warrior

Rest In Peace Legend !