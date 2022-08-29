Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Photo highlights from the Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards – By George Pimentel

Aug 29, 2022

Raquel Fox, John Herman and Patrick Alcedo were among the recipients at the 14th annual ceremony

Source : thestar

Welcome to the Great White North! On Aug. 11, the Sheraton’s Dominion Ballroom was the site of Canadian Immigrant magazine’s Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards, presented by Western Union, with program partner COSTI Immigrant Services. The awards celebrate newcomers for their outstanding contributions to Canada. This year’s recipients included Chef Raquel Fox and filmmaker Patrick Alcedo, and the guest list featured Sean Fraser, Member of Parliament for Central Nova Scotia and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship; and Harsha Kumara Navaratne, Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to Canada.

Sanjay Agnihotri, Sean Fraser and Mohamed Lachemi.

Dr. Sivakumar Gulasingam and Leen Li.

Janaka Ruwanpura and Harsha Kumara Navaratne. ERNESTO DISTEFANO

Tracy Folorunsho-Barry, Tosin Ajibola and Raquel Fox.

Diana Alli D’Souza and Dr. Anna Banerji. ERNESTO DISTEFANO

Filmmaker Patrick Alcedo (second from right) and his team. ERNESTO DISTEFANO

Recipient Karla Briones. ERNESTO DISTEFANO

Canada’s Chief Statistician Anil Arora and Senator Ratna Omidvar. ERNESTO DISTEFANO

