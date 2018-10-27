PM answers call to spice up Bland in NSW with hot Sri Lankan chicken curry

Source: News.com.au

Video obtained Friday, October 26, 2018, of Prime Minister Scott Morrison answering the call of Bland Shire Council in rural NSW to help “Bring Flavour to Bland”. Mr Morrison says he’s got a great curry recipe and he’ll be bringing the hot Sri Lankan chicken curry in a visit to the shire next week. Bland is one of the drought-affected shires which will receive funding from the federal government after a $1 million grant from an extended scheme was announced at the National Drought Summit in Canberra on Friday. (AAP Video/Supplied/Scott Morrison Twitter)