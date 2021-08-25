Podcast: Faithful Foreigner, Saving Sinharaja; Douglas Ranasinghe

A podcast episode featuring Douglas Ranasinghe who has written a biography of Thilo Hoffman, the Swiss Sri Lankan who helped save Sinharaja rainforest and was part of a post colonial nature conservation movement. Thilo provided the leadership so others like Douglas and Deepal Warakagoda could really spread the word about biodiversity. Sinharaja was declared a reserve by the British in 1875 but it was being logged after 1960. The republic was uncertain about protecting the forest but around 1977, strictly perhaps after Apr 1978; logging concessions were rescinded.