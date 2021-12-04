Pratibha 2021 By Ajith Wickramaratne

Source:Brisbane 4EB Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – December 2021

‘Pratibha 2021’ was successfully held at the Light House & Event Centre, on 27 November, in front of a large gathering. It was a lovely and colourful evening where traditional Sri Lankan dancing and music was displayed at a grand level. The event was conducted primarily by the students and alumni of Yasodhara Sinhala School, well supported, and guided by our own choreographers, teachers, and seniors. Quality performances coupled with high level of technical support and stage management made Pratibha 2021, one of the best Sri Lankan cultural shows conducted in Brisbane, as revealed by the post event feedback.

This is the thirtieth occasion that Sri Lankarama Arts Circle- Brisbane, conducted Pratibha. Pratibha has always been a showcase of sharing the Sri Lankan cultural dancing and singing and this was no exception. More importantly, it has been a training ground for children to learn and sharpen their skills in traditional Sri Lankan arts and culture, in their childhood. Great performances by Yasodara Alumni in this year’s Pratibha Show is a good example of how well they have acquired such skills as they have become older and are gradually becoming the next generation of Sri

Lankan Queenslanders.

Most Venerable Wattegama Dhammawasa Thero who has been a tower of strength in guiding Pratibha since its early days, addressed the audience via Zoom from Sri Lanka.

The Organising Committee headed by Chaminda Hewage did an excellent job in managing this landmark event.

Ajith Wickramaratne