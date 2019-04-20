Prime Minister – Joint Media Release – MAJOR FUNDING FOR TASMANIAN IRRIGATION TO CREATE JOBS – Wednesday 17 April 2019 [SEC=UNCLASSIFIED]

UNCLASSIFIED

THE HON SCOTT MORRISON MP

Prime Minister

THE HON MICHAEL MCCORMACK MP

Deputy Prime Minister

Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development

JOINT MEDIA RELEASE

Wednesday 17 April 2019

MAJOR FUNDING FOR TASMANIAN IRRIGATION TO CREATE JOBS

Thousands of new jobs will be created as Tasmania’s horticulture industry grows, under the Morrison Government’s plan to invest $100 million to co-fund the Tasmanian Irrigation Scheme Tranche 3 Phase 1: the Pipeline to Prosperity project.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the project would be funded as part of the Government’s record investment to deliver secure water supplies to unlock the agricultural potential of our regions.

“The Liberal Nationals’ Government is determined to unlock the economic potential of our regions and we know often the answer is simply, ‘just add water’,” Mr Morrison said.

“I am proud this Government is backing farmers in Tasmania and this project has the potential when complete to deliver 78,000 megalitres of water, 479km of pipelines, seven dams, 23 pump stations and four power stations.

“This project will unlock thousands of jobs across Tasmania, strengthen our economy and support our farmers.”

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the north, north-west, central and south-east regions of Tasmania are all set to benefit from the scheme.

“Growth in agriculture in Tasmania is limited without large-scale integrated irrigation schemes. Tranche 3 means farmers can invest with certainty into the future and unlock high value horticulture production areas,” Mr McCormack said.

“This investment will see Tasmanian primary producers potentially expand their operations and take advantage of the iconic ‘clean, green’ fresh produce brand that is known the world over.

“By creating greater opportunities in the Tasmanian agriculture sector, we are growing local job opportunities.”

Tranche 3 is expected to deliver $114 million in economic benefit per year and 2,600 full-time jobs.

Phase 1 will focus on five immediate priorities including the Don Irrigation Scheme, the Fingal Irrigation Scheme, the Northern Midlands Irrigation Scheme, the Tamar Irrigation Scheme and the Sassafras Wesley Vale irrigation Scheme augmentation.

Following the assessment of an Independent Panel – the Australian and Tasmanian Governments will work together to finalise delivery milestones to ensure the projects get under construction as soon as possible.

The National Water Infrastructure Development Fund expansion to more than $1 billion, as well as the existing $2 billion National Water Infrastructure Loan Facility programme, means more than $3 billion is now available from the Australian Government to support State and Territory governments and their project partners in building new water infrastructure and provide greater social and economic opportunity for Australians.

The commitment today is built off the $1.78 million we committed in 2017 to the Tasmanian Government to fast-track feasibility studies for the next tranche of Tasmanian irrigation Infrastructure.

Further information on the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund is available at https://infrastructure.gov.au/infrastructure/water-infrastructure/nwi-development-fund/.

