Questions raised over Para athlete’s world record-BY TB RAHAMAN

Dulan Kodithuwakku

Source:Sundayobserver

Paralympic athlete Dulan Kodithuwakku established a new world record of 66.60m in the javelin throw for those in the F-44 category at the National Para Athletic Championship held at the Sugathadasa Stadium last week.

But questions have been raised over whether this record will be recognized by the world body the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) who were not contacted by the Sri Lanka Paralympic Committee to obtain ratification for their National championship.

Dulan Kodithuwakku from the Army won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics having thrown the javelin to a distance of 65.61m.

The previous record in this event was held by Australian Micheal Burian with a distance of 66.29m.

Sri Lanka Athletics (SLA) stated that they had all technical requirements such as the venue, qualified judges and equipment in place for World Athletics to ratify the javelin throw world record.

Several new national records were established by Para athletes during this two day event.