Radio Eastern’s Talent Search Competition

Sunday at 10 am

Source:-radioeasternfm

The very popular Radio Eastern Talent Search Competition returns for Season 4 thanks to the tremendous support of The Bendigo Community Bank.

The Talent Search Show’ will be on aired every Sunday from 10am till 11am commencing on Sunday 30th May 2021, so get your entries in early!!

With $500 awarded to the most popular every month for 8 months up for grabs this is a great opportunity for musos.

There is also a Final Month with $1,500 for the Most Popular, and a further $500 for the Runner Up.

Make sure you harness all your family, friends and followers and get them to Vote for your song once played.

Make sure you listen in to 98.1FM every Sunday from 10am till 11am to hear the Talent Search Hour!!

Link to the Talent Search Registration Page