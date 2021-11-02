Ranjan Anandappa – a true gentleman journalist-by Sunil Thenabadu

It was indeed a dreadful offensive alarm to learn from the media the demise of my colleague, journalist Ranjan Anandappa at the age of 69 years after a brief illness.

He was a old boy initially at De Mazenod, Kandana, before moving to Ananda College, where he played cricket in the years 1967-68. He served at Lake House for three decades, having commenced a career at the Navy after leaving school. During his tenure at Lake House, until very recently was a senior journalist reporting on cricket, rugby, motor sports and athletics, discharging his duties enthusiastically. I was fortunate to meet him while working as a cub reporter for another weekend newspaper in the score, media boxes and media conferences. I cannot still believe why Ranjan always took a seat next to me. We travelled together to Australia for the Commonwealth Bank tri-series in 2008 involving hosts Australia, India and Sri Lanka. We both stayed at my daughter’s house in Brisbane for the first leg of the tour

He has served as a first class umpire and a match referee at club level. Ranjan lately served at the sports desk of the Sunday Observer, and was responsible for organising the Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year contest yearly, where he worked tirelessly with dedication.

Ranjan was also a talented singer having released albums in Sinhala and English over two decades ago.

He was a very humble, unassuming, devoted friend and colleague, ever willing to help everyone. I am sure all his colleagues would miss him dearly. He leaves his beloved wife Christine, son and daughter both employed in private banks.

May he Rest in Peace!

SUNIL THENABADU

Brisbane