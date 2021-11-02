Ruvi Lakmali exuberant, flamboyant Tele and film actress of repute By Sunil Thenabadu

Television is often considered a medium for bringing joy and excitement to many. The charming, and talented Ruvi Lakmali brings her multi-faceted experience to bear in this medium in Sri Lanka.

Ruvi Lakmali, a resident of Bandarawela, is the youngest and only girl among three siblings. She received her education up to the Advanced level at Visakha Girl’s College in Bandarawela, where she had dreamt of becoming a dance teacher. Fate, however, had supplementary strategies. Her destiny was distorted after been crowned the “Sirikatha”, Avurudu Kumari in the Uva Province. Subsequently, she received numerous invitations to portray vivid roles in Tele drams. These include Aruna Jayawardena’s “Adaraneeya Heenaya , “Tharumalee” telecast in the Swarnavahini and “Hiru Thaniwela” telecast on Hiru TV both mega Tele dramas.

More recently, she portrayed the characters of Nelum in “Mosum Sulang” and the lead role of Yaso, a final year medical student, in “Vihanga Geethaya”. Both these Tele drams consisted of 55 episodes shot in 28 days, were telecast on state channels ITN and Rupavahini. For her spellbinding role in the latter, she has received many accolades. Although she has completed more Tele dramas ,they are yet to be telecast are in the waiting list. In all these Tele dramas, she was fortunate to work alongside with gifted superior artistes who have been in the field for decades from whom she has won respect. She loves accepting challenging for diverse characters and believes to be an award-winning actress one day.

However lately she has been busy acting in films.Her debut film Withered Leaf had been selected for the Imagine India’s XV1edition International film festival held between 17th-31st May 2017 in Madrid, Spain.The same film where she had portrayed the lead female role is be selected for the yearly Indian Film Festival of Melbourne ,Victoria Australia between the August 17th to 22nd.year 2017 for which she and husband Nakul Prasad were invited for which the duo participated..

IFFM is an initiative of the Victorian Government and has established itself as an important part of State’s cultural as well as cinematic calendar. The Indian Film Festival presents all Australians with a fantastic opportunity to familiarize with the cinematic offerings of many Indian film makers.

In addition, Ruvi has emerged as a much sought-after actress for television commercials. Her repertoire of a huge number of commercials comprises of Kelani cables, Denta kids tooth brush, Iodex konde ruda, Singer plus, Keells sausages, Lucky yoghurt, Marmite, Watawala ran kahata, Beautine beauty capsule, Maliban white chocolate puff, Bajaj, Singer, Wonderlight,, Southern express highway rest area, Pureit water purifier, Lanka soy , Tikiri baby soap,Sampath Ban k,Nippon cement, Edinborough c hutney,Astra,Regnis,Viva, Renc o mosquito nets etc.etc, altogether over one hundred in number.

Ruvi credits her success and achievement to her mother who had been guiding and encouraging her all through. Ruvi married Nakul Prasad, an executive at a television advertising company, five years ago and now lives in Colombo. Nevertheless, Ruvi remains greatly attached to her mother who is living in Bandarawela and cheekily confessed to calling her a number of times a day. The role her mother played before her marriage is now been done by her husband Nakul

Ruwi was selected to play a female lead role opposite India actresses in the film Bimba Devi alias Yashodhara in year 2018 an internationally acclaimed film which was a blockbuster film also screened in a number of overseas countries including Australia..Since then she has portrayed many other roles in Tele drama’s and films .The film ‘Ashwari’ Ruwi portrays the female lead role opposite Saranga Dissasekera to be released shortly.

It would be the fervent hope of all her fans to see her to climb up the ranks to a super star actress.