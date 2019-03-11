Ray Williams med rel – $450,000 to support grassroots cricket in Western Sydney

Monday, 11 March 2019

$450,000 TO SUPPORT GRASSROOTS CRICKET IN WESTERN SYDNEY

More than 5000 young people and 160 teachers across 80 schools in Western Sydney will benefit from Sydney Thunder’s Western Sydney Community Partnership Program.

The NSW Government will provide $450,000 over four years to support the program — an investment made possible thanks to the strong economic management of the NSW Liberals & Nationals Government.

Minister for Multiculturalism Ray Williams said the program will target multicultural and special needs communities in Western Sydney.

“Sydney Thunder is a popular club with many families in Western Sydney, particularly amongst members of our multicultural communities,” Mr Williams said.

“The funding will support programs such as the Thunder Leadership Program, Professional Development for Teachers, Junior Thunder Nation Cup and Multicultural Cricket Gala Day.”

Member for Seven Hills Mark Taylor said the funding demonstrated the NSW Liberals & Nationals Government’s commitment to supporting young people in Western Sydney.

“In NSW we come from more than 300 ancestries and speak more than 200 languages,” Mr Taylor said.

“Cricket plays a crucial role in bringing communities together and promoting social cohesion.”

Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon, welcomed the funding announcement.

“Cricket NSW and Sydney Thunder are thrilled to see the NSW Government partnering with us on this important initiative to promote social cohesion in Western Sydney,” Mr Germon said.

Over the last year, the NSW Liberals & Nationals Government has provided more than $23 million to multicultural communities.

