Re-appointment of Sanjeeva Jayawardena, President’s Counsel to the Monetary Board of the CBSL

Source:Island

Sanjeeva Jayawardena, President’s Counsel, has been re-appointed to the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), for a fresh term of 6 years, up to June 2027, by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, consequent to his nomination being approved by the Parliamentary Council. Sanjeeva Jayawardena is the first President’s Counsel to serve on the Monetary Board of the CBSL.

He presently serves as the Chairman of the Monetary Board Level, External Debt Monitoring Committee and as the Chairman of the Board Risk Oversight Committee. He also chairs the Ethics Committee of the CBSL. Jayawardena, has been practising exclusively in the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal for the last 29 years, having been called to the Bar in 1992. He was thereafter conferred Silk, as President’s Counsel, in the year 2012.

He specialises in all aspects of Appellate law, as well as Constitutional and Public Law and has an extensively varied practice in diverse fields and subjects, including civil, contractual, commercial, property, taxation, banking and other disciplines of the law. Jayawardena was appointed as a Commissioner of the Law Commission of Sri Lanka, Former President Maithripala Sirisena, in the year 2015 and was thereafter re-appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to the Law Commission, for a fresh term of five years. He is a serving member of the Committee of Experts appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers and President, to draft a new Constitution for Sri Lanka and is the Chairman of the Presidential Experts Committee on the Implementation of Data Protection in Sri Lanka.