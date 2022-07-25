REMINDER & UPDATE – SLNSWCA DONATIONS APPEAL TO SUPPORT THE LESS FORTUNATE

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

Please note, this is the last week to donate to the ch​arities we are targeting to help through our fundraiser. Soon after the Food Fair on next Saturday 30th July, we will be finalising all donations to send to Sri Lanka . Please see the attached flyer of a simple process of how you can make the donations.

Details of some of the charities we help…

These are few images of the less fortunate families that Franciscan Missionaries of Mary sisters helped recently in the Hatton region.

Have we done enough to help those less fortunate struggling to make ends meet in the troubled economic situation in Sri Lanka? Most of us are very fortunate to be in our adopted country, hence can we do more for these less fortunate?

These are few images of the family members who are in the care of “Samagi Sevana” Cancer Care Home, whose families are struggling to make the ends meet in the current crisis due to their bread-winners or other family members who are ill and in the care facility.

We are so humble and delighted with the generous donations you have made so far. We want each and every one of you to be part of this great cause and receive the merits from above by helping your brothers and sisters who are less fortunate.

“Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters, you did for me” – Matthew 25:40

PLEASE DONATE GENEROUSLY AND URGENTLY NOW!

Together we can do miracles!

God bless you.

Kind Regards,

Rukshan Anthony

President, SLNSWCA