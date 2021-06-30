Respect across age, gender and cultures

Every human being and nation, irrespective of their power or strength, has the right to be respected.

Respect is defined differently by different people and cultures. In our video we try to bring in as many individuals from different ages, genders and countries to get a better understanding of the word respect.

This is very important to build emotional and cultural intelligence. Respect has many definitions: – Respect is an unassuming resounding force, the stuff that equity and justice are made of. – It means being treated with consideration and esteem and to be willing to treat people similarly. – It means to have a regard for other peoples’ feelings listening to people and hearing them, i.e. giving them one’s full attention. – Even more importantly, respect means treating one with dignity.

Respect is the first positive step in building a relationship and relationships are central to conflict transformation. One does not have to like a person or understand his viewpoint to accord him respect.

Respect comes with the belief that a person or culture can have beliefs contradictory to ours and we should still honor them, as basic respect is a fundamental right of all human beings.

“I got the honour to be part of an inspirational video from Happiness is Love about how people from different walks of life, age groups, and backgrounds define Respect” Uma Panch.